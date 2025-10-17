Goldie Lookin Chain announce ‘Stairway To Newport’ tour

Lock up your shell suits and hide your vape pens – Goldie Lookin Chain are back on the road for their Stairway To Newport 2026 tour.

The lads are hitting every clart-riddled town from Southend to Glasgow, checking the fit of every tracksuit in the nation, and bringing their unmistakable blend of comedy, chaos and classic GLC energy to stages across the UK.

The tour reaches fever pitch with the Welsh Power Play in Narberth and Swansea, before the grand finale shuts down the whole game in Bethesda. Expect beats, belly laughs, and a beautiful, sweaty mess from start to finish.

Following sold-out UK tours in 2024 and 2025, Stairway To Newport 2026 promises to be their biggest and most chaotic yet. Don’t miss your chance to witness the legends in full flow. It’s gonna be one for the ages.

Full list of 2026 tour dates below:

3rd September – Chinnery’s – Southend

4th September – Waterfront – Norwich

5th September – Junction – Cambridge

17th September – Garage – Glasgow

18th September – La Belle – Edinburgh

19th September – Empire – Middlesborough

24th September – Depo – Plymouth

25th September – Lemon Grove – Exeter

26th September – Electric – Bristol

8th October – The Nest – Nottingham

9th October – Engine Shed – Lincoln

10th October – Electric – Sheffield

22nd October – New Century – Manchester

23rd October – XOYO – Birmingham

24th October – Sugarmill – Stoke

29th October – Guildhall – Gloucester

30th October – Queens Hall – Narberth

31st October – Patti Pavillion – Swansea

12th November – Camp & Furnace – Liverpool

13th November – Neuadd Ogwen – Bethesda

Tickets will be on sale at 12pm on Friday, 24th October, with pre-sale going live at 12pm on Wednesday, 22nd October. Sign up HERE

You can also catch the legendary group live in December for two very special Christmas dates on their

‘You Snows it!’ tour. Tickets HERE

19th December 2025 – The Tivoli – Buckley

20th December 2025 – Tramshed – Cardiff

Everyone’s favourite Welsh rappers are famous for their idiosyncratic stylings as evidenced on last year’s magnum opus – a hilarious song about the middle of Lidl.

The mysterious aisle which invokes a religious retail experience in some shoppers because of the sheer breadth and variety of its offering was canonised in rap form by those arch Newport humourists.

The enduring rap legends famous for such memorable singles as, ‘Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do’, ‘Your Mother’s Got a Penis’, and ‘Your Missus Is a Nutter’, nailed the mystery of the middle aisle of the supermarket chain with their usual lyrical aplomb.

The meaning of life

The boys pondered the meaning of life and the German retail experience when they posited: ‘I went to Lidl for milk and came home with shoes

‘If life is a riddle then maybe you should check out the middle of Lidl.

‘Yeah, yo, let’s all go to the middle of Lidl, what you gonna get, I don’t know.’

The reaction to the track has been universally well received.

Among the hundreds of comments on YouTube, one person made this appeal directly to Lidl when they wrote: ‘If Lidl don’t officially adapt this for an ad campaign they’re missing a trick’

We couldn’t agree more.

Pretzels

Meanwhile over on the GLC Facebook page one fan summed up the madness of the middle of Lidl with this comment: ‘Went in for a couple of pretzels once. I came out with an angle grinder, an inflatable kyak, and the complete works of H.P. Lovecraft.’

Quite.