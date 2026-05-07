Gorsedd announces honours for 2027 Eisteddfod Genedlaethol

Stephen Price

Mari Grug, Angharad James, Heledd Cynwal and Aleighcia Scott are among the names of those to be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru at this year’s Eisteddfod Genedlaethol.

These honours, presented annually, recognise individuals from all parts of the country for their achievements and their commitment to Wales, the Welsh language and local communities across the whole of Wales.

This year’s individuals will be honoured at special ceremonies on the Eisteddfod Maes at Llantwd on Monday 3 August and Friday 7 August.

In line with Gorsedd Cymru’s arrangements for honouring new members, all new members are admitted at the same level, irrespective of whether they are honoured with Blue or Green robes.

Those who have succeeded in the fields of law, science, sports, journalism, media, local / national activities become Honorary Druids – Blue robes – for their services to the nation.

The Gorsedd admits new members to the Green robes for their contribution to the arts. Those who have succeeded in the Gorsedd examinations or are eligible on account of their degree in Welsh, Music or any subject chiefly studied through the medium of Welsh also receive the Green robes, as do the winners of the main competitions at the Urdd Eisteddfod.

Only winners of the main competitions at the National Eisteddfod are honoured with White robes.

BLUE ROBES

John Adams-Lewis

John Adams-Lewis, from Cardigan, has made a substantial contribution to Welsh community life in the area for decades. As a teacher, councillor, Mayor, and a leading member of Ceredigion County Council, he has worked steadfastly to promote the Welsh language in local government and civic life. His leadership in cultural, religious and educational organisations, his contribution to festivals and international twinning, and his humanitarian voluntary service have strengthened the status of the language and community links both locally and beyond. He continues to be a strong voice for the Welsh language and people.

Joe Allen Joe Allen, Narberth, a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli, has had an exceptional football career. He began playing professionally at the age of 16, won the UEFA Cup twice, captained his clubs, and represented Wales 77 times, being part of an historic World Cup team. Beyond the pitch, he is a passionate ambassador for the Welsh language, using it regularly in international interviews, visiting schools, and promoting the language as something modern and relevant to young people.

Heledd Cynwal

Heledd Cynwal, from Llandeilo, is a leading broadcaster and presenter who has made an invaluable contribution to Welsh culture through the media. With a wideranging career on Radio Cymru and beyond, she has presented children’s programmes, entertainment, history, and major national events with flair, warmth, and professionalism. Her gift for interviewing and her deep understanding of Wales and its people inspire the trust of diverse audiences. Beyond her broadcasting work, she is an active contributor to her local community and a powerful ambassador for the Welsh language and the cultural life of Wales.

Nia Wyn Davies

Nia Wyn Davies of Dre-fach, Llanybydder, is an exceptional volunteer who has been central to the cultural and social life of her area for decades. She has contributed tirelessly, voluntarily, and quietly to a wide range of Welsh-language organisations, including the community newspaper Clonc, Clonc360, local and national eisteddfodau, the Young Farmers and choirs. She has volunteered regularly since her youth, supporting and sustaining Wales’ community culture.

Aled Eurig

Aled Eirug, from Cardiff, has given decades of service to Wales and the Welsh language across the fields of journalism, broadcasting, academia and public life. As former Head of News at BBC Wales, he has led election broadcasts, developed minority language policy, and advised the National Assembly. He has chaired a number of public and voluntary bodies, led research into pacifism, published influential work, and is a consistent advocate for peace, bilingualism and the cultural life of Wales.

Wyn Evans

Born and raised in Cwmfelin Mynach, Wyn Evans has given a lifetime of uninterrupted service to his community. For 21 years he type-set and edited Y Cardi Bach together with his wife, Meirwen, demonstrating a deep commitment to the Welsh language and community life. He has served as treasurer and deacon of Ramoth Chapel for half a century, as a governor of Ysgol Bro Brynach, as a community councillor, and has been active on local eisteddfod committees. Through this quiet and unassuming service, he has strengthened the social and cultural fabric of the area.

Meirwen Evans

Meirwen Evans of Cwmfelin Mynach has given tireless service to her community for more than half a century. For 21 years she co-typeset and edited the local community paper Y Cardi Bach with her husband, Wyn, helping to sustain the area’s voice and identity. She has been a faithful member of Merched y Wawr, the local chapel, the community council and Corlan Choir, and has consistently raised funds for local eisteddfodau. Her quiet, steady and voluntary contribution has been vital in sustaining the culture and community life of her area.

Neville Evans

Neville Evans, Ffos-y-ffin, has given exceptional service to the cultural and community life of Wales over several decades, with his commitment to the National Eisteddfod central to his work. He has served as a volunteer and staff member in a wide range of roles, including leading the modernisation of the Eisteddfod ticketing system in 1995. In addition, he is a tireless volunteer in the NHS and an active and valued contributor to Theatr Felin-fach, chapels and local life, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to public service and Welsh identity.

Jaci Gruffudd

Jaci Gruffudd, of Swansea, has spent more than five decades serving the Welsh language in Swansea through her leadership, volunteering and supporting key organisations such as Mudiad Meithrin, Tŷ Tawe, Menter Iaith Abertawe and Merched y Wawr. She played a key role in establishing and strengthening Welsh-medium education locally as Chair of Governors of Ysgol Gymraeg y Cwm, and in promoting the Welsh language beyond languagefocused organisations. Originally from Essex, she has learned Weldh and devoted herself fully to the community and its culture, and to ensuring an inclusive welcome for all.

Eluned Hâf

Eluned Hâf, from the Vale of Glamorgan, has been a passionate ambassador for Welsh culture from a young age, promoting the Welsh arts locally, nationally and internationally. From starting school bands to leading global initiatives such as WOMEX 2013, she has raised the profile of Welsh artists and strengthened cultural networks. Through volunteering, professional work, and international engagement – including in Japan and with UNESCO – she connects Wales with the world, advocating for indigenous languages, the Welsh language, and the links between culture, language and climate.

Angharad James

Born in Haverfordwest, Angharad James is a Welsh sporting icon: the youngest woman ever to win 100 caps for the Wales’ women’s football team, and the captain who led the team in the European Championships. With 143 caps, an international professional career and a deep commitment to her Welsh identity, she has been a prominent champion of the Welsh language on the global stage. Through her status, her leadership and her inspiring work with young girls, she represents modern Wales at its best.

Mari Grug James

Mari Grug, Sanclêr, was raised on a farm in Mynachlog-ddu, and has made a notable contribution to the cultural life of Wales as a popular broadcaster on S4C and Radio Cymru. From her early work on children’s programmes to her role as presenter on Prynhawn Da and Heno, her warm and natural style has earned the respect of audiences across Wales. A keen Eisteddfod-goer since childhood, she is now an experienced adjudicator. Beyond her career, she has shown exceptional courage by sharing her experience of cancer, acting as an inspirational voice and an ambassador for Cancer Research Wales.

Wynfford James

Wynfford James of Carmarthen is a native of the Tywi Valley, and has made an exceptional contribution to the economy and culture of Wales by combining rural development with the promotion of the Welsh language. As director of Antur Teifi, he pioneered in the fields of telematics, translation, and rural enterprise, establishing influential companies and organisations. At a national level, he played a leading role in developing the Welsh food and drink sector through the Gwir Flas brand. Beyond his professional work, he has been a key figure in Cymdeithas yr Iaith (the Welsh Language Society) for decades, continuing to lead on the link between economy and language.

Jennifer Jenkins

Jennifer (Jenny) Jenkins of Aberystwyth has made an exceptional voluntary contribution to charitable work, both locally and internationally. From volunteering with the Penparcau Community Hub during COVID to transporting essential aid to Ukraine since 2022, she has made dozens of trips collecting and distributing food and medical equipment. Through the medium of Welsh, she raises awareness in schools and communities, bringing credit to Wales through her courage and dedication.

Arwel Jones

Arwel Jones, from Ciliau Aeron, was treasurer of the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod in 2022, and under his leadership over £463,000 was raised – the largest amount ever at the time, and that during the challenging period of the pandemic. In addition to fundraising, Arwel is also passionate about local history and regularly gives talks to societies and clubs on a wide range of topics. He organised various Wales–Ohio celebrations in 2018, commemorating the bicentenary since three thousand residents of Cardiganshire emigrated to Ohio. Arwel is a pillar of his community, and his contribution to local culture is both substantial and varied.

Geraint Herbert Jones

Originally from Llanybydder, Geraint Jones has played a vital role in Gorsedd ceremonies for decades through his work with the National Eisteddfod. Since 2011, care of the Gorsedd Circle has been central to his role, one which he carries out with pride, meticulous accuracy, and great respect for tradition. From laying the Logan Stone and the Gorsedd Stones to transporting and safeguarding regalia and property, his close attention to detail and commitment beyond the call of duty ensure that Gorsedd ceremonies are dignified, accurate, and worthy of their national significance.

Heulwen Jones

Heulwen Jones of Whitchurch, Cardiff, has made a major contribution to the National Eisteddfod over many years, serving on various committees as a staff member, trustee, and member of the Eisteddfod Court. She was a member of the Eisteddfod Council for many years, serving as ViceChair between 2019 and 2025, as well as being a member of the Management Board. Beyond her professional work in education and national institutions, she is active with Eisteddfod Gadeiriol Caerdydd and Merched y Wawr, and is a campaigner for the Welsh language and Welsh-medium education.

Natalie Jones

Natalie Jones, from St Clears, has made a remarkable contribution to the Welsh language, education and inclusivity in Wales. A former teacher and now the Education and Welsh Language Manager at S4C, she ensures highquality Welsh-language content for children and young people and contributes to the development of national educational resources. Through her work with the Welsh Black Music Awards and EMWWAA, she promotes a diverse Wales where the Welsh language belongs to everyone. As a writer and a campaigner for equality and LGBTQ+ rights, she is a powerful ambassador for Gorsedd values.

Tegryn Jones

Mae Tegryn Jones of Llangwm, Pembrokeshire, is a pioneering leader in the field of the environment and is Chief Executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority. Originally from Lampeter, he has a strong academic background and extensive experience in education, youth work, and the environment. He played a key role in developing Landscapes Wales and national initiatives on climate change. He is active in his community, promotes the Eisteddfod and the Welsh language, and contributes significantly beyond the requirements of his role.

Eurfyl Lewis

Eurfyl Lewis of Llanglydwen, Whitland, has given a lifetime of professional and voluntary service to the Welsh life of both his local community and Wales as a whole. As Urdd Officer in Pembrokeshire, he was an energetic ambassador for both the language and the movement, and since then has led and served a wide range of religious, cultural, and community organisations. With a lively spirit of service, he has raised substantial sums for charitable causes and has played a key role in the financial success of this year’s Eisteddfod. His tireless dedication and kindness make Eurfyl an outstanding ambassador for the core values of our nation.

Jean Lewis

Jean Lewis of Meidrim plays a key role in the community life of Tre-lech and beyond, giving tireless service to Wales, its language and its culture. Through her work with the church, education, the Young Farmers, and community organisations, she has nurtured the confidence of generations of children and young people and has earned widespread respect. As a leader, volunteer and County Councillor, she demonstrates a deep commitment to community wellbeing, Christian life, and the promotion of the Welsh language, making her an outstanding ambassador for Gorsedd values.

Gwenda Mathias

Gwenda Mathias of Hermon, y Glog, is one of the most hardworking women in her community, who continues quietly to promote Christian and charitable values. Every year she walks many miles to raise money for various charities, including the Wales Air Ambulance and Christian Aid, as well as several local causes. Each year she walks across the Preseli Hills to commemorate the struggle to keep them free from militarisation in 1946. It is a pleasure to see her selfless voluntary service recognised this year through her induction into the Gorsedd, and that in her own local area.

Rhodri Siôn Morgan

Rhodri Siôn Morgan, from Cardiff, has dedicated himself to the Welsh language through his education, his work, and his community life. For more than 30 years, he has led and developed English and Welsh subtitling services for S4C, expanding the accessibility of Welsh-language content for learners, non-Welsh speakers and deaf people. He has also trained a new generation of subtitlers. Beyond his professional work, he co-founded the Youth Section of Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd (Cardiff Welsh Rugby Club), creating hundreds of opportunities for children and families to use Welsh socially and naturally.

Steve Perks

Steve Perks, of Carmarthen, has given over half a century of exceptional service to athletics in Wales as an athlete, coach, and national and international leader. Since 1984 he has coached continuously in Carmarthen, developing more than 40 international athletes and playing a key role in Olympic, World and European successes. As an educator, JP and campaigner for the Welsh language in sport, his influence is deep, lasting and invaluable.

Denise Lewis Poulton

Originally from Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, Denise Lewis Poulton of London has risen to the top of the communications and corporate sector internationally, without losing her deep commitment to Wales. By serving on cultural and heritage boards, including S4C and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, she has used her business expertise for the benefit of Welsh culture. Modest yet influential, her work makes a significant contribution to strengthening and sustaining Welsh institutions for the future.

Huw Llywelyn Roberts

Huw Roberts, of Aberystwyth, began his career with the BBC on Radio Cymru as a researcher, later progressing to producer and senior producer, and serving as coordinator for major public broadcasts such as the National Eisteddfod. After 17 years, he established Gwesty Cymru, transforming a twostar hotel into a fivestar haven of Welshness that gained national recognition. Later, as Senior Manager of Residential Accommodation at Aberystwyth University, he received the 2025–26 award for promoting the Welsh language, in recognition of his contribution to the language and the Welsh-speaking community.

Glenys Ann Thomas

Glenys Ann Thomas, Carmarthen, has made an exceptional contribution to Welsh-language life locally and nationally over many decades, in the spheres of both education and volunteering. A highly respected Welsh teacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, she inspired generations of pupils. After settling in Carmarthen, she became central to promoting the Welsh language through the Urdd, Merched y Wawr (including as their National President), the chapel, and Wales’ major events. Working tirelessly alongside her late husband, Sulwyn, her generous, unpaid and tireless dedication represent a truly unique service to the Welsh language and our nation.

Hywel Thomas

Hywel Thomas, of Penarth, is an academic who has served Wales extensively through his research, leadership, and public service. After a period working in industry, he was appointed to the staff of Cardiff University, where he spent his academic career, also serving as Pro Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for international matters and research. At Cardiff he is Director of a Research Centre that studies the global environment and is a UNESCO Professor in sustainable development. He has also been a Bevan Commissioner and President of the Learned Society of Wales, influencing public policy and education in Wales.

Owen Thomas

Owen Thomas, Pembrey, was raised in Burry Port and educated at Ysgol y Strade before studying at Wadham College, Oxford. He is a King’s Counsel and a leading family barrister at 9 Park Place, Cardiff, specialising in child-care cases. He is the only KC in Wales undertaking this work who is confident in the Welsh language, enabling him to work completely bilingually. He has served as a team leader, as an officer of the Wales and Chester Circuit, and is a member of Gray’s Inn. He regularly speaks in schools about pursuing a career at the Bar and promotes access for young people with no prior connection to the profession.

Wyn Thomas

Wyn Thomas, from Newcastle Emlyn, was a physical education teacher for over 35 years at Ysgol Maes yr Yrfa and Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn, enriching his work with teaching experience in Canada. He has made an exceptional contribution to his community as one of the founders of Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club, a county councillor, a member of various boards and panels, and a leader in cultural, community, and church organisations. Throughout all his work, he has promoted Welsh language and culture with enthusiasm and consistency.

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams, from Barry – or Dylan Darts Cymru – has made an innovative contribution to normalising the Welsh language in the world of darts by establishing Darts Cymru in 2019, creating a popular national platform across media and broadcasting. Through his natural talent as a commentator, he has presented Welsh as a completely natural medium for discussing the sport, attracting new audiences. His voluntary work and vision have given the Welsh language a new profile in a popular and influential field.

Hubert Alun Williams

Hubert Williams has farmed at Pant Teg, Llangyndeyrn, throughout his life and is a devoted member of Bethel Chapel. His historic contribution stands out: he is the last surviving member of the movement that successfully stood against Swansea Corporation in the 1960s, thereby preventing the flooding of Cwm Gwendraeth Fach – an iconic victory in Welsh history. He continues to share the story through talks and school activities, transmitting a lasting lesson of unity, community, and resistance for the nation to remember.

GREEN ROBES

Eifion Daniels

Eifion Daniels, Blaen-ffos, has given “two hundred percent” in many fields over the years: for example, as Chair of the Working Committee of Eisteddfod Gadeiriol Crymych, as former captain of the Beca Talwrn team, as a writer of Urdd Aelwyd shows, and as a scriptwriter and coproducer with Cwmni Theatr Bro’r Preseli. While serving as Chief Administrative Officer at Ysgol y Preseli, he made significant extracurricular contributions, chiefly in the fields of the Welsh language and Sport. It is a pleasure to honour him this year.

Ann Siriol Davies

Ann Siriol Davies, a native of the Llantwd area – home to this year’s Eisteddfod – has given a lifetime of service to education and Welsh cultural life in north Pembrokeshire. As a primary school teacher and deputy head, she wrote the Wili Sam series (books for earlyyears children) and was also a key figure in collaborative work across a cluster of schools. A keen Eisteddfod participant since her youth, she has excelled as a competitor, coach, adjudicator, and as secretary of local and national committees. Through her dedication to the work of the chapel, Merched y Wawr, choirs and voluntary organisations, she has passed on her love of recitation, music, and the Welsh language to new generations.

Catrin Davies

Catrin Davies, Boncath, was raised in Blaen-ffos and has made a substantial contribution to education and musical life in north Pembrokeshire. As a primary school teacher and senior leader, she has nurtured Welsh identity and musical talent in generations of children through the Eisteddfod and the Urdd. As a folk- and cerdddant singer, she has released four CDs, including the lullaby album Dau Gi Bach. She has organised local, national and international performances as leader of Aelwyd Crymych. Through extensive voluntary work with choir, chapel and the local festival, she is central to the cultural vibrancy of her area.

Emyr Davies

Emyr Davies, Aberporth, is rightly regarded as one of the finest Welsh poets of his generation. A brilliant cynganeddwr, he has been a member of several Talwrn teams over the years. He was invited to compose the Cywydd Croeso for the 2018 Cardiff National Eisteddfod and was one of the adjudicators in the Chair competition at that festival. He is chair of the Literature Committee for the Garreg Las Eisteddfod. Emyr is also the conductor of the Ar ôl Tri choir, which has enjoyed national success on more than one occasion.

Malachy Owain Edwards

Malachy Owain Edwards, Llanfairpwll, published his first volume, Y Delyn Aur (2023), with Gwasg y Bwthyn, reaching the shortlist for the 2024 Wales Book of the Year. He writes a weekly column in Golwg, and his second volume, Paradwys Goll, was published in 2025. Both books are personal memoirs exploring the identity of a mixedrace, multicultural Black Welshman. As one of the leading voices of the Black Welsh-speaking community, he plays a significant role in reshaping perceptions of Welsh speakers and is an inspiration to Welsh speakers and learners from all backgrounds.

Carys Hedd

Carys Hedd is a central to the cultural life of St Dogmaels and the Cardigan area, bringing people together through the Welsh language and its traditions. By organising gigs for Welsh-language bands, folksinging workshops, and reviving the Mari Lwyd as an annual event, she has strengthened both the community and its local culture. Through her shop and creative projects such as Esgyn, she uses her sewing and volunteering skills to enable communities to take ownership of, and reimagine, Welsh culture in vibrant and inclusive ways.

Jo Heyde

Jo Heyde, London, has learned Welsh since 2018 and reached the forefront of Welsh-language poetry. Now dividing her time between Tenby and Hertfordshire, she has won several local chairs, is a member of the Talwrn team, Y Derwyddon, and has published poems, a pamphlet, and a volume of poetry. She is also a trustee of Y Gymdeithas Gerdd Dafod, coordinates Radio Cymru’s ‘Poet of the Month’, and has edited an anthology. Her dedication stems entirely from a love of the Welsh language, inspiring both new and confident speakers alike.

Jane James

Jane James is honoured for her exceptional and enduring contribution to the cultural, musical and community life of Pembrokeshire. A native of St Davids, she has devoted herself to promoting the Welsh language as a teacher, choir and cymanfa conductor, and as the local secretary of the Urdd since 1971. Through bilingual concerts, eisteddfod activity and strong commitment to local charities, her work has strengthened Welsh identity, bilingualism and the wellbeing of the county as a whole.

Wendy Lewis

Originally from Blaen-ffos, Wendy Lewis, Boncath, is a primaryschool teacher and former headteacher of Blaen-ffos Primary School. She taught in the area for many years before retiring. A skilled musician and accompanist, she has given over half a century of service as an organist, piano teacher, and accompanist to local choirs and organisations, including the North Pembrokeshire Cymanfa Ganu. She is an active deacon and an indefatigable contributor to her chapel, her community, and the Welsh culture of the Preseli area.

Elin Meek

Elin Meek, Swansea, is a prolific author, translator and adapter who has placed the Welsh language at the heart of her life and work. With over 200 original volumes and adaptations, she has fostered a love of reading Welsh among children, learners and nonWelsh-speaking families, using familiar texts with a Welsh flavour. She has made a significant national contribution to language standards through the frameworks and examinations of the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol. Locally, she is a dedicated volunteer and enjoys cynganeddu, thereby strengthening the literary and cultural life of Wales.

Bethan Miles

Bethan Miles, Aberystwyth, is a musician, musicologist and campaigner who has made an exceptional contribution to Welsh culture and social justice. A specialist in the crwth and the music of the Tudorperiod, her academic and performance work has inspired generations. Through Plas Hendre, she has been a generous patron of Aberystwyth’s cultural life, creating a welcoming centre for creativity and discussion. As a volunteer, she has led campaigns for peace, human rights and antiracism, using culture as a force to bring people together.

Keri Graham Morgan

Keri Morgan comes from the Gwendraeth Valley and has made his home in the Aman Valley for many years, making an exceptional contribution to his community and to the culture of Wales. A former headteacher, coowner of Siop y Cennen for a period, and a leading figure in the folk world, he is an enthusiastic musician, poet and performer with the group Jac y Do and several other cultural ventures. Through volunteering, composing, and performing, he works tirelessly to transmit the Welsh language, its literature and folk traditions to the next generation.

Meinir Jones Parry

Meinir Jones Parry, Carmarthen, was born in Cardigan, and has deep roots in the Carreg Las area. For over three decades she has made a significant contribution to the musical life of Wales as an accompanist, adjudicator and educator. She came to national prominence in her teens with Cantorion Teifi, and since then has collaborated with Wales’s leading choirs and soloists. A graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, she has been a head of music, university tutor, examiner and eisteddfod adjudicator both in Wales and abroad. She has also supported organisations and good causes in west Wales by offering her services as an accompanist free of charge.

Rhiannon Pritchard

Rhiannon Pritchard, Cardiff, is a highly-respected accompanist and vocal coach in Wales, and has been an official accompanist for Wales’s major eisteddfodau for over a decade. She has worked with worldrenowned singers and currently works at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama as well as teaching piano privately. She plays a key role with several choirs, and works extensively as a répétiteur and animateur with national and international companies and organisations, performing throughout the UK and beyond.

Eleri Roberts

Eleri Roberts, a farmer’s daughter from Henllan Amgoed, has made a longstanding and invaluable contribution to the musical and community life of Wales, especially in the field of cerdd dant. A graduate in Welsh, she has worked for key national institutions, serving the Welsh-language books and cultural sector up to 2024. As an arranger, coach and choir conductor, she has nurtured generations of singers, ensuring transmission of the cerdd dant tradition. Through her extensive voluntary work, coaching and leadership, she has been a diligent guardian of the Welsh language and of Wales’s musical heritage.

Aleighcia Scott

Aleighcia Scott, Cardiff, has made a remarkable contribution to the culture of Wales as a Welsh-Jamaican reggae singer, presenter and cultural advocate. Through her album Windrush Baby and her pioneering Welsh-language singles – including the first Welsh reggae song to reach number 1 on iTunes – she has built bridges between Wales and the Caribbean and normalised the Welsh language within international music. Through her broadcasting work, mentoring and support for learners, especially as one of the presenters of the popular series Y Llais, she inspires audiences and promotes linguistic and cultural diversity in Wales and beyond.

Ryland Teifi

Ryland Teifi, of Ffostrasol and Ireland, is a gifted artist who has excelled in Welsh music, drama and television as a singer, actor and presenter. A composer of original songs and a master of several instruments, he has performed locally and internationally, acting as an ambassador for Welsh folk music since moving to Ireland. A previous winner of Cân i Gymru and BAFTA Cymru, he has contributed tirelessly to festivals, charities and Welsh theatre, and continues to create and perform in Welsh with pride.

Eleri Twynog

Eleri Twynog, of Cardiff and Lampeter, has made a notable contribution to the culture of Wales by bringing Welsh history to life for children and young people. By founding the company Mewn Cymeriad in 2014, she has created high-quality educational shows portraying key figures from our history, filling a clear gap in school resources. Her creative work, including the Welsh History Festival, has made history accessible and inspiring, with growing demand for her work beyond the field of education. Her cultural vision is a lasting service to the nation and to the Welsh language.

Gillian Elisa Thomas

Gillian Elisa, Lampeter, is an experienced actor, singer and comedian who has contributed extensively to the world of entertainment in Wales for over half a century. She began performing while still at school, before going on to train at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Many will remember Gillian Elisa in the role of Sabrina, as one of the original cast of Pobol y Cwm, performing alongside greats such as Rachel Thomas, Harriet Lewis and Charles Williams. She continues to perform regularly today on stages and screens in Wales and England. She was Ruth Jones’s mentor on the television programme Cariad at Iaith.

Jane Watts

Originally from St Dogmaels, Jane Watts is an internationally-renowned organist who has performed across the world. She was the first Welsh woman to give an organ recital at the Royal Festival Hall and the first to win the Royal College of Organists’ Performer of the Year award in 1986. In 1991 she became organist and accompanist to the Bach Choir under Sir David Willcocks, the first woman to hold the post. She returns to Wales regularly, contributes to the National Eisteddfod, has recorded extensively and appeared many times at the Proms.

Efan Miles Williams

Efan Williams, Lledrod, is a leading figure in the cultural life of his area, combining his role as a headteacher with passionate leadership in the community. He is a prominent contributor to folk and choral music, local and national eisteddfodau, the community newspaper, the chapel and the community council. Through initiative, creativity and quiet commitment, he connects school and local community, making the language, history and traditions of Wales alive and relevant to all.

Eiri Thrasher

After travelling widely before settling in Ceredigion, Eiri Thrasher of Llandysul has an infectious passion for the Welsh language. Since moving to the area twenty years ago, she has devoted herself to teaching and inspiring others, cofounding the CYD learners’ group, which thrives socially, linguistically and creatively. Through discussion, writing, singing, games and socialising, she nurtures confidence and a love of Welsh among learners of all ages, making a significant contribution to strengthening our language and culture.

Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las is held from 1-8 August. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.wales