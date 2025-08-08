Gorsedd welcomes famous faces among its newest members

A talented footballer, a well-known actor, and a leading politician were honoured by Gorsedd Cymru at the National Eisteddfod today (8 August 2025).

Lili Mai Jones from Wrexham was among the 38 people who were invested into the blue or green robes of the Gorsedd by the Archdruid of Wales, Mererid Hopwood, during a special ceremony at the Eisteddfod on the festival Maes in Is-y-Coed near Wrexham.

Also honoured were a member of a popular rock group, the leader of Plaid Cymru, and an inspirational music teacher.

The Archdruid heard that Lili Mai Jones is part of the women’s football revolution in Wales, particularly in Wrexham.

Having played for Wrexham Club Academy since the age of 12, she spent two seasons with Everton before rejoining Wrexham. She is a familiar voice on radio and television programmes, discussing the growing influence of football on the physical and mental health of young women.

The player’s family was seen near the Gorsedd Circle as she was honoured.

Before the ceremony, she said: “I’m a girl from Wrexham, and I feel I’m in the right place at the right time. I can’t believe that the things I do – because I love doing them – inspire other people.

“The Welsh language is important to me, and the fact that I’m being recognised by the Gorsedd is hard to believe, but it means a lot to me.”

Her name in the Gorsedd Circle is Lili ferch Gareth.

“That’s in memory of Dad. It’ll be nice to take Dad with me on this next journey and keep his name alive.”

Another who commemorates her father with her bardic name is Maxine Hughes.

Originally from Conwy, she now lives in the United States where she works as a journalist. She played a prominent role in the television programme Welcome to Wrexham, the series that followed the fortunes of Wrexham Football Club after actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club.

Maxine chose John Conwy as her bardic name in memory of her father.

“Everyone knew him as John Conwy and he died last year at the age of 80. Carrying his name with me is something very special and something I’ll hold close to my heart,” she said.

It was also a special celebration for the family of Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth. The former journalist joined his father Edward Morus Jones and sister Awen in the Gorsedd.

“I’m so proud to be here and to be honoured and to stand alongside Dad and Awen. It’s a shame Mum (the late Gwyneth Morus Jones) isn’t here too,” he said.

Dylan Williams, from Caernarfon, was nominated to join the Gorsedd for his work in teaching, inspiring, and attracting interest in music among young people.

He has taught hundreds of children in Arfon schools over a quarter of a century. He is also the principal cornet player of Deiniolen Silver Band, which competes enthusiastically every year.

“Of course, it’s a great honour for me, but I’m just doing what I enjoy doing,” he said.

Originally from Rhosllannerchrugog, Mark Lewis Jones, Cardiff, is one of Wales’ most beloved actors. In addition to being honoured by the Gorsedd, he is this year’s Honorary President of the Eisteddfod.

He said: “I’m delighted, I’ve really enjoyed this week. I’ve watched this ceremony many times and never thought I’d be joining the Gorsedd.”

Stephen Rule, known as Doctor Cymraeg, received “quite a shock” when he was invited to join the Gorsedd.

“I never thought this would happen to me. I’m still trying to get my head around it. The honour will sink in during the ceremony,” he said.

Sgali Cymraeg will be the bardic name of Rhys Roberts from Blaenau Ffestiniog. He explained he chose the name as a reflection of his time in Liverpool, where he was inspired by community companies. He went on to develop CellB, which makes significant use of the old police station building in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Friday was a busy day for Rhys as he was playing bass guitar with Anweledig, who were performing on the Maes Stage.

“We’ve been practising hard and we’ll be singing the old songs – if we can remember them,” he said.

Among others honoured were Elen Mai Nefydd, Wrexham, who has contributed significantly to higher education over the past quarter century as head of the Department of Theatre, Television and Performance at Wrexham University, and Dilwyn Price, Old Colwyn, known to generations of Welsh children as the lively and infectious leader of Urdd Jamborees.

Professor Emeritus Hywel Wyn Owen, Llandegfan, is known as an expert on Welsh place names. Originally from Pembroke, he was a Latin and English teacher at Maes Garmon School, Mold, before moving on to train teachers at the Normal College in Bangor.

Dewi Llwyd, Bangor, is a journalist and broadcaster who has reported on some of Wales’ and the world’s biggest news stories in Welsh for nearly half a century. He was the face of S4C’s election programmes and presented the channel’s main news programme along with the discussion show ‘Pawb a’i Farn’ for many years.

