Grammy Award-winning R&B singer announces return to Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

An R&B legend is set to return to Wales next year as part of a major UK tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of his biggest hits.

In 2027 Billy Ocean will embark on a run of headline shows marking 50 years since his 1977 hit Red Light Spells Danger, which will see him perform at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Thursday, 21 October.

Ocean started his career singing at a London nightclub while working as a Savile Row tailor, before fronting multiple bands including Shades of Midnight, Dry Ice, and Scorched Earth as Les Charles.

His first solo breakthrough came with his 1976 single Love Really Hurts Without You, which reached No. 2 in the UK, and has since been certified platinum.

What followed was a run of studio albums throughout the late seventies, before Ocean released Suddenly in 1984, and its main single Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run).

This reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned him a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 1985. Ocean followed it up with the No. 2 single Loverboy.

When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going and Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car soon followed, cementing Ocean as one of Britain’s most successful R&B singer-songwriters.

With 11 studio albums along with 15 compilation albums to his name, the singer has also been awarded an honorary doctorate of music from the University of Westminster and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBO Awards in 2010.

His Red Light Spells Danger tour, which celebrates 50 years since his No. 2 single, will see him joined by guests Tony Hadley and Heather Small as he heads to stages around the UK.

The Cardiff date at Utilita Arena follows his headline performance at the city’s castle on 9 July 2026 as part of the TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle shows.

Tickets for the show on 21 October 2027, as well as others across the UK, will go on general sale on Friday 13 November at 10am.