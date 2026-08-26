Grammy-nominated metal band to return to Cardiff alongside special guests

Amelia Jones

An iconic metal band have announced a huge co-headline tour, which will see them return to Cardiff.

Florida metal rockers Trivium and Swedish death metal legends In Flames have teamed up for a co-headline tour.

The two heavyweight metal acts have announced a run of UK and European dates for 2027, with Cardiff confirmed as one of just a handful of UK stops.

Trivium and In Flames will take to the stage at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Sunday, April 4, 2027, bringing an especially stacked supporting bill with them in the shape of Paleface Swiss and VOLA.

For Cardiff metal fans, it is a particularly big booking. The show comes as part of a UK run that also takes in Glasgow, Manchester and London, before the tour heads into mainland Europe.

While the wider tour is billed as a co-headline run, there is a slight change for the UK dates: Trivium will headline, with In Flames appearing as special guests.

The pairing brings together two bands with deep roots in modern metal. Trivium have become one of the defining American metal bands of the 21st century, while In Flames are regarded as pioneers of the melodic death metal sound that emerged from Gothenburg.

Trivium have teased a new chapter for the band, with frontman Matt Heafy describing the upcoming run as the beginning of a “new era of Trivium.”

For In Flames, their latest album was 2023’s ‘Foregone’, for Trivium, their last album was‘In The Court Of The Dragon although,’ but dropped a four-track EP in 2025. They have been teasing that new music is on the way.

Support act Paleface Swiss have built a reputation for an intense blend of deathcore, beatdown hardcore and nu-metal, while Danish-Swedish progressive metal band VOLA offer something considerably more atmospheric and experimental.

Pre-sale tickets are due to go live at 9am BST on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with general sale following at 9am BST on Friday, August 28. Tickets are being directed through the bands’ official channels.

You can get tickets here.

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