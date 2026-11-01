Grammy-winning bluegrass star joins forces with Welsh folk band

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh band known for their distinctive blend of bluegrass and traditional folk music have teamed up with a Grammy Award-winning musician for their latest single.

Cardiff-based quartet Taff Rapids have returned with ‘Never Seen’, the latest single from their forthcoming second album and a collaboration with bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland.

Following the release of their debut album Blŵgras in March 2025, Taff Rapids have toured throughout the UK, Europe and Canada.

They have earned support from BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and RTÉ Radio 1, while introducing new audiences to Welsh-language bluegrass.

Known for their bilingual songwriting, four-part vocal harmonies and bluegrass instrumentation, Taff Rapids have continued to develop their unique sound, bringing together Appalachian string band traditions and contemporary Welsh folk music.

Comprised of seasoned musicians Darren Eedens, Siôn Russell Jones, David Grubb, and Clem Saynor, Taff Rapids combine the traditions of Welsh and Bluegrass music, singing in Welsh and English, branding this unique take Blŵgras.

They have gone to perform at the International Bluegrass Music Association festival in Raleigh North Carolina, and have played Bluegrass La Roche in France – the largest European Bluegrass festival.

With its guest appearance from one of bluegrass’s most celebrated musicians, ‘Never Seen’ captures the energy and sound that have become hallmarks of the band’s live performances.

Discussing their decision to sing in both English and Welsh, the band shared previously: “We’re not sure we expected it to work so well. It was a bit of a combination of giving a bluegrass twist to old Welsh Traditional pieces, and writing Welsh lyrics to our own songs.

“Sion being Welsh language was the first to come up with an idea for a melody Dave had written, which became our first Welsh single released mid 2024 – Honco Monco.

“As we started building up our set, and giving tunes our own spin we started incorporating the Welsh language, we knew we had a special side to this project, and soon after we took on the term BLŴGRAS as our description of genre.

“Just like bluegrass, but a bit more Welsh and a bit more our own.”

The single will be available to stream and purchase from 20 October 2026.

The band have several live appearances planned for the coming months, including:

06/11 – Aberhonddu / Brecon – The Muse

07/11 – Dolgellau – Ty Siamas

21/11 – Caerleon – St Cadoc’s Church

11/12 – Y Felinheli – Yr Heulyn

12/12 – Llannefydd – Neuadd Y Plwyf Llannefydd Village Hall

19/12 – Seaford – Seaford Little Theatre

05/02/27- Aberystwyth – Trawsnewid / Transform 2027

Find out more about Taff Rapids here. and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.