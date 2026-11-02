Grammy-winning global icon set to perform at Cardiff festival

Nation.Cymru staff

A five-time GRAMMY award-winning global icon has announced a major run of outdoor shows across the UK and Ireland for June 2027, including a date in the Welsh capital.

The eight-date run will see celebrated performer Shania Twain head to Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields on Tuesday June 22.

The announcement follows the release of Little Miss Twain – The Places I’ll Go, the deluxe edition of Twain’s acclaimed seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain. Released this July, Little Miss Twain marked a significant and deeply personal chapter for Twain.

After more than three decades as one of the most successful and influential artists in music, the global superstar turned back to the beginning, revisiting the experiences, sounds and memories that shaped her before the world knew her name.

Drawing from her childhood and teenage years growing up in Canada, the acclaimed album traces the roots of her singular sound across country, pop, rock, soul and bluegrass, offering a revealing portrait of the influences behind an artist who would go on to reshape the boundaries of country and pop music.

The album also features an exceptional lineup of collaborators including Tanya Tucker, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, Ray Parker Jr., and Toto’s David Paich. With Little Miss Twain – The Places I’ll Go, Shania expands that story, offering an even deeper look at the formative experiences and musical influences behind both the artist and icon she would become.

Also recently released was the audiobook of Shania’s 2011 memoir, From This Moment On, now available with narration from Shania herself. The bestselling book traces her tumultuous rise to stardom and features a new foreword with personal reflections on her journey.

Twain’s influence remains as far-reaching as ever. In 2027, she will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Come On Over and the 25th anniversary of Up!, two era-defining albums that transformed country and pop music, broke barriers around the world and cemented her status as a global icon.

With a huge run of live dates in 2027, and a biopic chronicling her life and career also in development,Twaincontinues to look ahead while celebrating the music and milestones that have defined her extraordinary career.

Twain’s Cardiff date continues a strong run of major outdoor shows at Blackweir which has seen headline performances from The Cure, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Teddy Swims, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan and Slayer since its inception in 2025.

It has already been revealed US multi-platinum artist Alex Warren and Irish rockers Fontaines DC will also headline Blackweir next summer.

The huge events in the heart of the Welsh capital are presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “Shania Twain is the true epitome of a global icon. Her success and influence on the world of country music and beyond is immeasurable.

“We are beyond excited to be welcoming her to Blackweir next summer. This will be a huge night for Cardiff and Wales, and one that will remain long in the memory. It’s time to dust off your cowboy boots because you will not want to miss this party!

Fans can sign up for Thursday’s 9am pre-sale via www.blackweirlive.com/shania with tickets going on general sale at 9am Friday via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk