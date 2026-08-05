Grammy-winning rock icons to bring UK arena tour to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

A Grammy Award-winning band have announced details of their UK arena tour, which will conclude with a headline show in Cardiff.

Multi-platinum selling rock band Weezer will perform at Utilita Arena Cardiff on 23 May 2027, bringing their latest UK run to a close with a performance in the Welsh capital.

Joining Weezer on the tour will be special guests Taking Back Sunday, giving fans the chance to see two of alternative rock’s best-known bands on the same bill.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1992, Weezer have become one of the defining rock bands of the past three decades. Fronted by Rivers Cuomo, the group have released a string of critically acclaimed albums and enduring hits, including Buddy Holly, Say It Ain’t So, Island in the Sun, Hash Pipe and Beverly Hills.

Over the course of their career, the band have sold millions of records worldwide, earned a Grammy Award and built a loyal international fanbase. Their blend of catchy melodies, guitar-driven rock and memorable live performances has helped them remain one of the genre’s most enduring acts.

Supporting the tour are Taking Back Sunday, the American rock band known for songs including MakeDamnSure, A Decade Under the Influence and Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team). Since forming in 1999, the band have become one of the most influential names in the emo and alternative rock scene.

The Cardiff date will mark the final stop of Weezer’s UK arena tour, giving Welsh fans the opportunity to see the band close out the run before thousands of concertgoers.

Tickets for the Cardiff show go on general sale at 10am on Friday 14 August.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.