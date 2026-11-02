Grammy-winning singer Sheryl Crow reveals Welsh connection

Amelia Jones

Sheryl Crow says she wants to explore her Welsh roots after discovering her mother’s family came from Wales.

The American singer-songwriter discussed her ancestry with Bronwen Lewis on BBC Radio Wales’s Country programme.

The revelation offers a fascinating connection between the Grammy-winning musician and Wales, with Crow recalling a previous visit to the country during her touring career.

She remembered bringing her family to Wales in the early 1990s, when she was on tour with Michael Jackson.

Crow was born in Kennett, Missouri, in 1962. Before becoming a solo star, she worked as a music teacher and advertising jingle singer, then became a backing vocalist for major artists.

She sang on Jackson’s Bad world tour in 1987. That experience helped launch her career and gave her an early taste of performing in huge venues around the world.

Her breakthrough came with the 1993 album Tuesday Night Music Club, which featured “All I Wanna Do”.

Crow’s recollection dates back to a time when she was part of the touring world surrounding one of pop music’s biggest stars. Her visit meant she was able to introduce her family to the country that forms part of their heritage.

Now, speaking with Lewis, she has expressed a desire to explore that connection further and discover more about her Welsh roots.

She said: “There first time I went to Wales was when I was on the Michael Jackson tour, which would have been like 1990 I believe. I brought my parents ad they came to London and the Uk and Wales, and my mum’s whole side of the family were Welsh. Isn’t that incredible?”

When asked if she knew where in Wales they were originally from. She said: “I don’t know. I need to do one of those DNA things.”

On the show, they also talked about their admiration for the late Dolly Parton, who sings in Welsh alongside Lewis in a new version of her hit Jolene.

You can listen to the episode here, or on BBC Sounds.