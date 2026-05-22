Grassroots music scene support for Welsh city’s bid for UK City of Culture

Amelia Jones

A Welsh city’s local music scene has publicly backed their bid for UK City of Culture to help support upcoming events.

Wales has a huge, thriving music scene, with Wrexham being a hot-spot for major events, which includes FOCUS Wales and Wrexfest. Every year, thousands of people come to the city to enjoy international music and local performances, as well as using platforms and community groups to project their careers.

FOCUS Wales is one of Wrexham’s biggest events in the annual calendar, bringing over 250 artists from around the world to the city over a 3-day schedule. Working with iconic, local spaces, which includes Saith Seren, The Rockin’ Chair and St Giles Parish Church, the festival connects audiences to artists in truly unique settings, and helps to place Wrexham on the map as a go-to location for music lovers.

Co-founder of FOCUS Wales, Neal Thompson is also a member of the Wrecsam2029 Board of Trustees. He said: “It’s hugely important for me to support Wrexham’s bid for UK City of Culture 2029, as I see first hand the impact that events like FOCUS Wales have on the local community. Every year, FOCUS Wales attracts over 25,000 attendees into Wrexham, generating £1.2 million for the county.

“The festival couldn’t happen without Wrexham’s grassroots venues, and they become our ‘festival site’ each year. It’s a privilege to be able to offer some support to them, in what is currently a tough climate. We also have great support from the local community, with a host of volunteers joining us at the festival each year and in turn gaining work and career development experience.

“If Wrexham wins UK City of Culture 2029, this will give a massive boost to grassroots initiatives like this and generate even more opportunity for the local community. We’re really excited to be part of the journey.”

Recording studio

ROC2 Studios is a well established recording studio just on the outskirts of Wrexham. In partnership with FOCUS Wales, Eternal Media and funded by Arts Council Wales, the studios support musical talent through songwriting and production workshops, as well as working with various venues – such as Theatr Clwyd and Tŷ Pawb – to give opportunities to people across the city. Steve Hywyn Jones from ROC2 Studios comments:

“At ROC2 Studios we work with people at all levels of experience. We run workshops, which support people in writing, composing, producing, performing. If Wrexham were to win the UK City of Culture 2029 bid, we could develop these with a deeper and wider scope, giving even more local people the chance to be supported in their creative lives.

“Our city contains many talented musicians, songwriters and producers, – our recording studios and rehearsal rooms reverberate with their music most nights. We have had some amazing artists rehearsing with us leading up to FOCUS Wales 2026 and that’s before you consider the feast of music and performance at the annual festival. It’s a moment where you realise how lucky we are to live in Wrexham!”

Non-profit

Also supporting grassroots levels and helping to bring music into the lives of many is Wrexham, Denbighshire and Conwy Music Co-operative. An award-winning, non profit organisation, the co-operative aims to provide a fresh approach to quality music provision across Wrexham and surrounding areas, which includes school outreach, ensembles and well-being courses.

Heather Powell, Head of Service at Wrexham, Denbighshire and Conwy Music Co-operative says: “As an organisation, we support music in every school across the city. We have a choir, three string ensemble, brass band, windband, percussion ensemble and a jazz band. We also support a sign language choir who perform regularly with us.

“Wrexham has a thriving music scene and is so rich in culture. Music can make such a difference for many and winning the next bid could help ensure that the next generation of musicians are secured in Wrexham, which is really important to us as an organisation.”

Scott Lloyd, Wrexham Music Co-operative Manager also comments: “As the instrumental music provider within Wrexham schools, we see every day how creativity, community and culture bring people together, and that’s why Wrexham deserves to be recognised as a City of Culture.”

Grassroots

For people like Talulah, a musician and DJ who comes from Wrexham, supporting from a grassroots level is a key priority, establishing a firm base for those to succeed and thrive in their futures.

She comments:“As someone who grew up in the area, I know how much talent and creativity there is here. Supporting Wrexham’s bid for UK City of Culture 2029 is really important to me because young musicians and creatives in the area deserve more opportunities, platforms and investment. There’s so much potential in the city, and I’d love to see more support for the next generation to be able to grow, create and stay connected to where they’re from.”

Angel Mel, who is a radio presenter, DJ and Glastonbury compere, Wrexham is their chosen home and are invested in the city’s upward trajectory.

She said:“From the moment I arrived in Wrexham, I was welcomed with open arms and made to feel part of the community. Wrecsam truly feels like my home.

“The city is unique, vibrant and welcoming, with a multicultural community where Welsh, Polish, Portuguese and African cultures are celebrated. Great strides are also being made to support and champion the LGBTQ+ community through initiatives such as Wrecsam Pride.

“Music is one of its crowning glories, and as a DJ, I’ve been fortunate to play venues across the city, seeing people come together through the power of music. Wrexham is also home to festivals such as Focus Wales, bringing together grassroots and headline musicians, artists, conferences and talks. Wrexfest celebrates our city’s diverse and evolving cultural landscape, and both Afro Fest and Africa Oyé celebrate African culture through food, music and dance.

“I am immensely proud of my connection to Wrecsam and find myself telling anyone who will listen what a fantastic place it is. Wrecsam is a template for how towns and cities across the country can inspire and regenerate their communities. It is a glowing example of what can happen when people come together to celebrate both their shared values and their differences.

“Winning the City of Culture 2029 bid would give Wrecsam the recognition and funding it deserves to continue building on this momentum. It would create opportunities for even greater cultural growth, ensuring lasting pride, aspiration and sustainable positive change for generations to come.”

Wrexham’s bid is fueled by a unique sense of togetherness. From grassroots venues and creatives to the international stage of FOCUS Wales, the city is firmly locked in and ready for 2029. The momentum is undeniable. This isn’t just a bid for a title; it’s a county-wide movement, powered by a shared passion to see Wrexham succeed.

You can follow the latest from Wrecsam2029 via: https://www.wrecsam2029.wales/en_gb