Green Man 2026 announces star-studded line-up and rising Welsh talent

Amelia Jones

Green Man, Wales’ largest independent music, science and arts festival, today reveals the first wave of music programming for its forthcoming, sold out 2026 festival taking place 20 – 23 August in the heart of the breathtaking Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Leading the announcement are electronic visionary producer Four Tet, London’s 2026 BRIT Award winners Wolf Alice, pioneering Scottish post-rock outfit Mogwai, legendary Chicago indie-rock band Wilco; each set to top the bill with headline performances across the weekend.

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai will kick off 2026 proceedings as they headline Thursday’s opening lineup. Revered for their seismic instrumentals, hushed atmospheres, and explosive crescendos, the band’s third Green Man headline performance will celebrate a discography spanning a 30-year career, including material from their 11th studio album The Bad Fire.

Also returning to Green Man for 2026 is pioneering British producer and DJ Four Tet, marking his fourth festival performance having played in 2004, 2009 and 2019, when he headlined the Mountain Stage – now set to bring Bannau Brycheiniog to life once again with an acclaimed combination of house, techno, and experimental electronics.

A testament to both artist and festival-goers alike’s appreciation of everything Green Man has to offer, American alt-rock bandWilco, led by songwriter Jeff Tweedy, will perform on the Mountain Stage for a second time, having headlined the festival in 2009 with a performance described by The Independent as “masterful” and “one of the best live acts around.”

Closing out the Mountain Stage on Sunday evening will be London indie-rock outfit Wolf Alice, headlining for the first time and still celebrating the success of their 2025 record The Clearing, which has seen the band win the 2026 BRIT Award for Group of the Year, as well as being nominated for Alternative / Rock Act and Album of the Year.

Continuing the festival’s commitment to Welsh music and returning local legends, the iconic Charlotte Church returns to Green Man with her critically-acclaimed Late Night Pop Dungeon, as well as musician, songwriter and producer Cate Le Bon.

Wales’ most promising new prospects are also showcased across the weekend, including the likes of Cardiff-formed Panic Shack, fresh from the release of their self-titled debut album, lo-fi outfit Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn and Welsh-born songwriter Neve Cariad.

Further across the 2026 bill highlights arrive in the form of Cat Power, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic album The Greatest, The Beta Band, visiting Wales as part of their first tour in 21 years, and New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding, who stops off at Green Man whilst working on a forthcoming new album.

Elsewhere, South London post-punks Dry Cleaning with music from their brand new album Secret Love and North Carolina rockers Wednesday. They’re joined by the likes of Shame, Sorry, The Beths, Smerz and a live performance from Daniel Avery.

Other activities

While music programming will always be at the heart of Green Man, the festival boasts 16 stages offering comedy, science, live interviews, circus, and cinema offering something for all ages to enjoy, whether it be a yoga session in the peaceful Nature Nurture wellness area, or a freshly pulled Welsh beer at Green Man’s own Welsh Beer and Cider festival in the Courtyard.

For those attending with the family, the Little Folk area will offer free activities for those aged 0-11, and Somewhere will allow 12-17 year olds the chance to engage their imaginations with creative workshops, games and more.

Green Man is also dedicated to booking and platforming the future of live music talent, from its Green Man Rising competition, which offers grassroots artists an opportunity to submit music for a chance to receive essential insight from music professionals who are actively working within the industry, and a coveted opening slot on the Green Man Mountain Stage, to booking future headliners long before the mainstream festival circuit.

Rising stars receiving the Green Man seal of approval for 2026 include Manchester’s self-coined ‘Britainicana’ four-pieceWestside Cowboy, who return to Green Man following a standout performance on the Rising stage in 2025. They’re joined by fellow rising stars Fcukers, the electronic duo from New York set to release their debut album Ö in 2026, and folk-punk trio The New Eves, as well as festival favourites Adult DVD climb the Green Man ladder having packed out the Rising stage in 2026, and dance-punk duo The Itch will make their Green Man debut.

Green Man 2026 is now sold out, There will not be another ticket sale in 2026, but for those who missed out official resale tickets can be purchased exclusively via Tixel.