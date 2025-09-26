Green Man Festival 2025 tickets go on sale this Saturday

Green Man Festival, Wales’ largest music, science and arts festival, will return to the heart of Wales’ breathtaking Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in August 2026, with all tickets on sale from 10am this coming Saturday (27th September 2025). First details of the festival’s 2026 lineup will be announced early next year.

All tickets for Green Man 2026, which takes place from 20-23 August, are expected to sell at record speeds, with Green Man 2025 sold out in less than 60 minutes.

There will not be another ticket release for Green Man 2026, so this is the only chance to buy a ticket. Tickets will only be available via their official ticket vendor, Ticketsellers.

For those looking for an expanded Green Man experience, the Settler’s Pass turns the festival into a week-long holiday, welcoming ticket holders on-site from Monday 17 August, with an extended programme of workshops and music, plus discounts on local heritage sites, galleries, castles and more. See below for full ticket prices for Green Man 2026.

Green Man 2026 Ticket Prices

Adult weekend – £296

Student / Under 25 weekend – £266

Teen (13-17) Weekend – £211

Little Folk Weekend (6-12) – £61

Little Folk Weekend (3-5) – £41

Infant Weekend (0-2) – £0

Adult Settlement – £376

Student / Under 25 Settlement – £336

Teen Settlement (13-17) – £271

Little Folk Settlement (6-12) – £79

Little Folk Settlement (3-5) – £54

Infant Settlement (0-2) – £0

Green Man 2025 highlighted exactly why the festival has remained a standout on the UK calendar, securing widespread acclaim and five-star reviews from The Guardian, The Times, The Independent, The London Standard, Rolling Stone UK, and more.

Across the weekend, festival goers witnessed euphoric headline performances from Wet Leg, Underworld, TV On The Radio and Kneecap, alongside spellbinding performances from CMAT, MJ Lenderman, Perfume Genius, Nilüfer Yanya, Yard Act, Cymande, English Teacher, Wunderhorse, Kelly Lee Owens, Beth Gibbons, Big Special, and a spectacular array of Welsh talent including Gwenno, Melin Melyn, Los Campesinos!, Tristwch Y Fenywod, and others.

Something for everyone

Alongside incredible music, there were many dynamic discussions across the Babbling Tongues area from the likes of Huw Stephens in conversation with award-winning singer, composer and activist Charlotte Church, MOJO editor and acclaimed journalist Keith Cameron, and renowned Welsh DJ and producer Kelly Lee Owens. This year’s festival also showcased some of the best emerging comedians on the Last Laugh stage, including BAFTA winner Spencer Jones, celebrated satirist Stewart Lee, and multi-award winning Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean. For those eager to keep the party going into the early hours, the Round The Twist stage hosted unforgettable DJ sets from LYNKS, Ros Atkins, and James Endeacott.

Green Man 2025 truly had something for all ages, with Einstein’s Garden captivating curious minds and aspiring alchemists through hands-on science experiments, talks, and wildlife walks. The festival also introduced a brand new solar-powered Pandemonium stage alongside hydrogen-powered Alchemy and Whimsy stages, presenting a vibrant mix of performances and discussions that explored the climate movement whilst showing how science and the arts can help address today’s biggest challenges. Elsewhere, The Courtyard became a hub for swapping stories over a delicious range of locally brewed Welsh beer and cider, including Green Man’s own Growler and Guzzler festival beers.

Award winning

Now entering its third decade, Green Man is the largest contemporary music festival in Wales, an award-winning seven day event that attracts 25,000 daily visitors from across the world to the breathtaking Bannau Brycheiniog. The Green Man experience spans music, comedy, literature, film, performance and installation art, wellness, science, as well as specific arenas for both children and teens. It was the first UK festival to sell out for the 2025 season, which it did in just 60 minutes without any line-up announced.

The festival is well known for nurturing and launching new talent; artists such as Fontaines DC, Michael Kiwanuka, Self Esteem, First Aid Kit and Kae Tempest have all had their first seminal performances at Green Man.

Green Man is one of the three remaining large independent festivals in the UK. It generates £28 million into the Welsh economy, and is the only large UK festival where a woman has controlling ownership. It was awarded a Gold Charter by Attitude is Everything, a charity that improves accessibility for people with disabilities across the events industry.

Green Man is the only large festival to refuse sponsorship, so programming freedom is retained by curators, and independent Welsh food & beverage producers can showcase and sell their produce to new customers. The Courtyard hosts Green Man’s unique Welsh Beer and Cider festival: a celebration of independent Welsh breweries, serving up 100s of beers & ales sourced from across Wales. Green Man piloted the first UK festival science engagement area and was the first festival to offer on-site training in skills and social engagement to former refugees and asylum seekers.

Over the last 15 years, the Powys company behind Green Man has diversified into food and beverage, hospitality, training, design and concept development, science engagement, wellness, as well as all aspects of event management.