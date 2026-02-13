Green Man Festival celebrates Welsh language music day with special announcement

Amelia Jones

Green Man Festival has released a new Welsh language playlist to mark Welsh Language Music Day, spotlighting a selection of contemporary artists performing in Welsh.

Founded in 2013, Dydd Miwsig Cymru / Welsh Language Music Day is an annual initiative designed to promote and celebrate music created in the Welsh language.

Each year it highlights the diversity of artists working across genres, aiming to increase visibility for Welsh language releases both within Wales and internationally.

Green Man, which takes place annually in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, has long championed Welsh artists alongside international acts, regularly dedicating space in its programme to homegrown talent.

In recognition of the annual event, the festival has curated its own playlist featuring some of its recent listens and longstanding favourites.

The selection includes Welsh Music Prize winner Don Leisure known for his sample-driven production style and composer and multi-instrumentalist Cerys Hafana, whose work draws on folk traditions and experimental sound.

The playlist spans on a range of styles and reflects the breadth of the contemporary Welsh language scene.

The festival has suggested that some of the featured artists could appear on the Green Man 2026 line-up, which is set to revealed over the coming months.

The playlist follows the recent announcement of the festival’s first 2026 line-up event. A launch party will take place in The Lexington in London on Thursday 5 March, offering an early preview of acts set to play the 2026 edition.

Among those confirmed for the event are South London post-punk band shame, whose fourth album Cutthroat has further cemented their reputation within the UK’s guitar scene and received widespread attention.

They will be joined by singer-songwriter Jessica Winter, who released her debut solo album My First Album last year, and Cardiff based five-piece Casual Smart.

The 7pm event will also feature DJ sets and a raffle offering two tickets to Green Man 2026, with further programme announcements expected soon.

Find out more and purchase tickets for the event here.

Listen to the Green Man’s Dydd Miwsig Cymru playlist here.