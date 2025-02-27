Green Man Festival shares exciting 2025 lineup

Stephen Price

Green Man, Wales largest music festival, has announced its lineup for 2025 with Kneecap and Underworld announced among the headline artists, and a stellar year for Welsh artists.

The sold out festival features a host of music legends including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, TV on the Radio and Wet Leg given top billing.

Fans of Welsh music are also in luck this year, with one of the strongest showings of Welsh artists yet – with Adwaith, Gwenno, Georgia Ruth, Melin Melyn, Los Campesinos, Kelly Lee Owens and Don Leisure among others flying the flag for Wales.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap make their Green Man debut, performing on the Far Out Stage on Thursday night. Wet Leg are set to headline the Mountain Stage, following their first Green Man appearance in 2021, and electronic duo Underworld are set to bring their catalogue of techno to the festival, including material from their 2024 album ‘Strawberry Hotel’. The festival will close with co-headliners TV On The Radio and Beth Gibbons. Brooklyn’s TV On The Radio will perform tracks from across their career, while Portishead vocalist Gibbons will present material from her 2024 Mercury Prize-nominated solo album ‘Lives Outgrown’ and favourites from Portishead’s unrivalled back catalogue.

“Spellbinding”

Sharing the news on their official Facebook page, the team behind the Green Man Festival shared: “The moment has arrived! Let us unveil your mighty Green Man 2025 line-up…

“A warm Welsh welcome to your headliners, who are all topping the GM bill for the first time! We’re over the moon to be hosting UNDERWORLD, as they prepare to entrance us with their techno wizardry.”

The organisers continued: “Plus WET LEG, the inimitable indie duo’s return to GM promises to be of enthralling proportions.

“BETH GIBBONS will deliver a rare, spellbinding solo performance, while seminal guitar heroes TV ON THE RADIO will keep the energy rolling. KNEECAP, meanwhile, will light up the Far Out tent on Thursday night.”

“Plus, Mercury Prize winners ENGLISH TEACHER, US rockers MJ LENDERMAN AND THE WIND, country-pop icon CMAT, cult heroes LOS CAMPESINOS! and Welsh dance supernovas KELLY LEE OWENS, HIGH CONTRAST, and DON LEISURE and a bumper batch of bands to uncover!

“Stay on the lookout, too, for more new acts to be added further down the line… See your faces in August! Big love, GM x”

Anticipation

The Green Man experience spans music, comedy, literature, film, performance and installation art, wellness, science, as well as specific arenas for both children and teens.

Green Man Festival takes place on the outskirts of Crickhowell in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park from 14 – 17 August, and sold out in just 60 minutes without announcing any acts, becoming the first UK festival to completely sell out for 2025.

The festival has a very green ethos, and their Being Green page lists just a few of their measures.

The bars have never used plastic straws, and have moved to stackable reusable plastic cups that the participants can take home after.

There is a push on local breweries and fair-trade food, and all the power comes from hydrogen, solar or HVO which is a fossil-free alternative to diesel.

The festival has also teamed up with Help Refugees and Newport to Calais Aid Collective to collect fit-for-function camping gear that can be donated to refugees.

