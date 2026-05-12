Green Man reveals finalists for emerging artist competition

Nation.Cymru Team

Green Man, Wales’ largest music, arts and science festival today reveals details of the seventeenth year of the Green Man Rising Final, presented by BBC 6 Music’s Huw Stephens at Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff on 2 June.

Part of Green Man’s pledge to support the festival headliners of the future, the esteemed Green Man Rising competition offers new artists from across the UK an opportunity to compete for a slot at a sold out Green Man later this summer.

With a record breaking amount of entries received this year, the task of choosing the five shortlisted finalists for the 2026 competition was handed to a panel of industry experts from the likes of Clash, DIY, NME, Dazed, Wonderland, The Quietus, So Young and BBC Radio Wales.

Revealed today, the final five artists set to perform in-front of a live audience of industry-experts and music fans alike in Cardiff next month are Brighton school-friends Glasshouse Red Spider Mite; Leeds dance-punk duo Kiosk; new Heist or Hit signees The Slow Country; Tall Child, the alias of London-based Nigerian/Indian musician Zha Gandhi; and bilingual English-Welsh band Cyn Cwsg.

One lucky act will be crowned as the winner on the night, earning the top prize of the coveted Mountain Stage opening slot at Green Man 2026, a week’s studio time at Prah Recordings and a physical vinyl release with Dinked Edition.

The runners-up will also secure a slot on the Green Man Rising Stage, which has previously hosted the likes of BRIT Award winners The Last Dinner Party, Mercury Prize-winners English Teacher and some of the moment’s buzziest bands such as Westside Cowboy, Silver Gore, Adult DVD and Keo.

Each shortlisted artist will also receive a professional recording at the festival, offering an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talents to future labels, agents, festivals and more.

Fiona Stewart, Green Man Managing Director and owner, said: “Launching talent is at the heart of Green Man and our incredible 5 finalists were chosen from a record breaking number of acts. When Rising was launched 18 years ago we could never have imagined how many artists have been supported in their early careers. Our industry panel will choose which band will open the Mountain Stage at Green Man 2026!”

Free tickets for the Green Man Rising final are available now via Dice. Ticket holders in attendance will also be entered into an exclusive raffle, with 2 x tickets to the sold out, Green Man 2026 to be won on the night.