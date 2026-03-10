Green Man Rising 2026 competition launches search for emerging bands

Amelia Jones

The Green Man Festival is bringing back its emerging band competition, Green Man Rising, for 2026.

The annual initiative gives emerging artists the chance to perform at the renowned Green Man Festival, with the winner securing a coveted place on this year’s line-up.

They will open the festival’s iconic Mountain Stage on the Friday, performing in front of thousands of music fans.

In addition to the performance opportunity, the successful act will also receive a professionally recorded live session and the chance to showcase their music to leading figures from across the music industry.

Green Man Festival, held annually in the Brecon Beacons, has built a reputation for championing innovative artists and providing a platform for both established and emerging acts.

For many musicians, Green Man Rising offers a rare opportunity to reach a wider audience and take a significant step towards becoming the headliners of tomorrow.

Organisers say the competition is designed to champion grassroots musicians and help them take the next step in their careers.

Many previous Green Man Rising artists have gone on to build successful careers, highlighting the platform’s reputation for spotlighting exciting new talent.

Green Man Rising is supported by Green Man Trust, Arts Council Wales, and Arts Council England, reflecting a shared commitment to nurturing the UK’s grassroots music scene.

Musicians and bands can apply for free, with organisers emphasising that the competition is unsponsored and free to enter, ensuring it remains accessible to artists from all backgrounds.

Entries must be submitted by 12 April, with successful applicants progressing through the competition for a chance to perform on one of the festival’s most prestigious stages.

Applications are now open to emerging acts. You can apply here.