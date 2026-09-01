Groundbreaking hip-hop group announce Welsh show on world tour

Amelia Jones

Kneecap are set to return to Wales in 2026, with the Belfast-Derry rap trio announcing a special show in Swansea later this year.

The group will perform at Swansea Arena on Monday, December 7, in a show being staged in collaboration with Cardiff-based Welsh music venue Clwb Ifor Bach.

The announcement promises another bold chapter for the politically charged group, who have built a reputation for pushing boundaries through their music, language and outspoken approach.

It comes just days after Kneecap appeared at Reading Festival, where the trio took to The Gallery stage on the final night of the four-day event.

Their appearance came during a busy summer of festival performances for the group, who have continued to attract huge crowds and headlines with their distinctive mix of Irish-language rap and politically charged performances.

Their set saw the group deliver tracks from their latest album FENIAN alongside songs from 2024’s Fine Art, while a Palestinian flag was displayed on stage.

Kneecap have come a long way since emerging from Belfast’s Irish-language scene in 2017. The trio, made up of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, have built an international following with their mixture of Irish and English-language rap, electronic beats, humour and outspoken political views.

Their rise was further boosted by the release of their semi-autobiographical film Kneecap in 2024, which saw the three musicians play fictionalised versions of themselves alongside Michael Fassbender.

Their latest album, FENIAN, was released in May 2026 and sees the group push their sound further while retaining the political edge and irreverent humour that have become their trademarks.

It features collaborations with Kae Tempest, Lankum’s Radie Peat and Palestinian rapper Fawzi, while tracks including Palestine, Liars Tale and Big Bad Mo tackle political themes head-on.

Presale opens Wednesday, September 2 at 10am. To gain access to this, you must sign up to the Swansea Building Society Arena mailing list before 8am that same day.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 4, at 10am. Visit Swansea Arena’s website.

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