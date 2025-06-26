Groundbreaking virtual reality acid house rave returns to Wales

Ravers young and old are being invited to travel back to 1989 with an immersive adventure, where finding the party is the only thing that matters.

This October, the immersive acid house rave, In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats, returns to Wales Millennium Centre, with early bird tickets available now for £20.

In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning experience, allowing audiences to go back in time to an iconic era of rave culture.

The exhibition, which includes state-of-the-art multiplayer virtual reality, an interactive 80s phone box and a gallery full of memories from Cardiff’s own rave scene, transports visitors back to the beginning of the Acid House Movement – learning all about its history and the impact it had across the UK.

Visitors are taken on a multi-sensory joyride into the past, hearing the real-life stories of the promoters, police officers, pirate radio stations and secret warehouse rave-goers, whose rivalries and relationships drove a revolution in music and society. Visitors can also experience iconic music throughout, featuring euphoric anthems such as Chime by Orbital and Energy Flash by Joey Beltram.

Back in Cardiff by popular demand, Wales Millennium Centre presents what has ben described as ‘a truly one-of-a-kind, immersive experience’ that celebrates collaboration, unity and the joy of youth through music and friendship.

The production invites ravers to step into a virtual world, exploring the venue together in multi-player virtual reality. Whether the ’90s spark fond memories or represent an era waiting to be discovered, In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats is said to be an unforgettable experience for all ages. Now enhanced for shared adventures, the show is optimised for groups of four, allowing friends to join the journey together as virtual avatars.

Director Darren Emerson said: “Exhibiting In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats in Wales at Wales Millennium Centre in 2022 was such a memorable and exciting experience.

“I remember being hugged by audience members who came out of the experience emotional and happy, and that was such a rewarding feeling. To know an experience made with love and a lot of hard work, connected to people, felt special.

“Now we are back, but importantly, we are coming back with a new and improved ‘Beats. This time, audience members can go on that journey together in multiple groups of four, sharing the virtual environments, interacting together, finding the rave together, and dancing like it’s 1989. It’s going to be epic!”

Accessible shows are also available – please contact Wales Millennium Centre for more information.

Organisers says tickets for the event are strictly limited so it’s best to book now to avoid disappointment.

In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

23 October – 23 November 2025

Tickets on sale now via: www.wmc.org.uk

Early bird tickets: £20 (limited time only)

Standard ticket price: £25

