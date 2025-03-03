Gruff Rhys leads the tributes to Welsh music pioneer Geraint Jarman

Super Furry Animals’ frontman Gruff Rhys led the tributes to Geraint Jarman, who has died aged 74.

Jarman was a prolific and influential musician, poet, actor and producer. He was a cultural trailblazer and also uniquely the voice of Superted in Welsh.

Gruff Rhys who Jarman gave a platform to when he was starting out in music called him a ‘pop genius’.

Gruff wrote the following tribute on his Facebook page:

“Geraint Jarman 1950-2025 was an incredible Welsh language artist. Firstly a poet, then a member of late 60’s parody psych band Bara Menyn, with Meic Stevens & Heather Jones, (there’s a photo of him somewhere hanging out with Syd Barrett at Meic’s West Wales home in that era) followed by an almost annual run of incredible and increasingly sophisticated solo albums between 1976-85 the last 6 co-credited with his mindblowing band Y Cynganeddwyr (And after a few years off – a great 3rd act on Ankst records) that featured amongst others the incredible guitarists Tich Gwilym & Neil White (uncle of guitarist Gwenifer Raymond).

“He was the voice of the Superted cartoon character. He was also a deadpan comedy actor, film maker and a producer of radical TV music show Fideo 9 from the late 80’s. He was a champion of my early band Ffa Coffi Pawb (and countless others) and travelled the World documenting SFA on our first global tour.

“His knowledge and cultural curiosity became apparent to us and he added some amazing set pieces to our journey. A very sweet and articulate man and undoubted poetic and pop genius, he bought a new critical and urban outlook to Welsh speaking culture having grown up in Cardiff. Immersed in the clubs of the city, his love of Reggae music gradually superseded his raw new wave country rock beginnings and he even appeared live on Channel 4’s Reggae Sunsplash TV show. An unbelievable legacy, a true giant and a very sad day.”

𝐂𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐎 𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐓 𝐉𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍🤍 "Unryw un y bydde wedi gweld Geraint Jarman yn chware'n fyw ar hyd y blynyddoedd, mi fydde nhw wedi gweld meistr wrth ei grefft" 𝐃𝐈𝐎𝐋𝐂𝐇 am y caneuon sy'n drac sain i'n cenedl

S4C pic.twitter.com/hjK7w3g3BZ — Heno 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HenoS4C) March 3, 2025

Plaid Cymru leader Rhyn ap Iorwerth wrote: “Shocked to hear of Geraint Jarman’s death. Such a big part of the history of contemporary Welsh music – one of the most influential ever, without a doubt. I had the pleasure of a short chat with him recently. His musical legacy will be with us forever. Thank you Geraint.

“An icon of Welsh popular music.”

One of the most iconic figures of modern Welsh music, he was born in Rhuthun in 1950, before moving to live for Cardiff at the age of four.

His upbringing in the Riverside area of the capital was central to his songs and poetry throughout his career.

He was educated at Taf Bryn School and then at Cathays School.

He said in one interview that it took time to settle in Cardiff when he was young: “It took time [to make friends] because it was like a jungle to me.

“For the people of Cardiff I was a Welshie and for Welsh people I was a Cardiff person – so you were never able to win.”

He won the Selar Awards Special Contribution award in 2017.

Award organizer Owain Schiavone said at the time: “Jarman’s contribution to the music scene in Wales is no doubt huge.”

Jarman was married to actress Nia Caron, with whom he had two daughters, Hanna and Mared. Jarman also had a daughter, Lisa, from his first marriage to the singer Heather Jones.

His autobiography, Twrw Jarman, was published in 2011.

Nation Cymru send our heartfelt condolences to Geraint’s friends and family. Diolch o galon Geraint.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

