Gruff Rhys’ new single is tribute to Welsh language campaigner Toni Schiavone

Gruff Rhys has penned a tribute to Welsh language campaigner Toni Schiavone in the form of his new single Saf Ar Dy Sedd, which is released today.

The track is taken from his forthcoming album Dim Probs due for release on Rock Action Records on 12th September 2025.

The press info for the new single and new album reads: Starting with an echoing rhythm track from an antique drum machine, growing taller with a breeze of sunshine saturated acoustic guitars, reaching height with a vocal that could kiss the sun, Saf Ar Dy Sedd (trans: Stand On Your Seat) is the second glorious track to be taken from the stunning album Dim Probs. Saf Ar Dy Sedd was written for Cymraeg activist Toni Schiavone who refused to pay an Aberystwyth parking fine in 2024 unless it was translated from English.

Dim Probs was recorded and mixed in Bristol in late 2024 with producer Ali Chant (Yard Act/PJ Harvey). The album echoes the warmth and closeness of Gruff’s career defining first solo album (2005’s Yr Atal Genhedlaeth) and the stargazing melancholy of 2021’s Seeking New Gods. Written and performed entirely in Welsh/Cymraeg, Dim Probs places the listener side by side with one of the country’s greatest and most thoughtful songwriters in the corner of a studio as the songs grow around them from just voice and guitar. The result is an intimate and hypnotic record that mixes acoustic folk with whatever scratchy, primitive electronic machines come to hand on each track. One listen? Dim Probs indeed!

Gruff Rhys says of the track: “A cryptic drum machine driven country song but actually a tribute to language activist and music promoter Toni Schiavone and his unpaid parking ticket. The chorus means ‘stand on your seat’. I hope I don’t get into trouble at venues.”

The language activist hit the headlines in May 2024 for refusing to pay a parking ticket because it was issued in English.

He ultimately lost his case against parking company One Parking Solution (OPS).

Mr Schiavone said it would have cost about £60 to get the notice translated, while the parking company paid more than £14,000 in legal costs to bring the case to court over three years.

He was refused the right to appeal and ordered to pay just under £267, including interest and costs, but said he would not make any payments despite the court’s order.

The track is accompanied by a psychedelic new video featuring the now-familiar Dim Probs dog devised by Gruff’s longtime visual collaborator Pete Fowler. The video was animated by BAFTA nominated Cornish animation company Spider Eye.

Listen to Saf Ar Dy Sedd here: https://gruff.lnk.to/SafArDySedd

Pre-order Dim Probs here: https://gruff.lnk.to/DimProbs

The Super Furry Animals’ frontman has announced new live shows for September/October following Dim Probs release. August live dates are with Gruff’s band, shows from September are solo performances.

August

8th Wrexham, William Aston Hall (Eisteddfod fundraiser)

9th Liverpool, Yawn Festival

16th Glasgow, Big City Festival (with Lankum and many more)

29th Brighton, Psych Fest (with Jane Weaver, Gong and many more

September

5th Boston, Gilderdrome w/ Richard Hawley

7th Wolverhampton, Newhampton Arts Centre

10th York, The Crescent

11th Liverpool, St Michael’s Church

12th Blackpool, Tower Ballroom w/ Richard Hawley

13th Bethesda, Ara Deg Festival

16th London, Stanley Arts

17th Bristol, Strange Brew

18th Portmeirion, Town Hall

19th Machynlleth, The Tabernacle

20th Treorchy, Park and Dare

24th Exeter, The Phoenix

30th Llangoed, Village Hall

October

1st Rhydymain, Village Hall

3rd Rhoshirwaun, Village Hall

4th Crymych, Market Hall

18th Neath, Arts Festival

19th Nantwich, Civic Hall

Tickets for all new gigs will be on sale from Friday 18th July at 10am.

