Gruff Rhys to perform at Other Voices Cardigan 2025

Other Voices Cardigan has revealed the second wave of artists joining the lineup for its much-anticipated 6th edition which takes place this autumn – with Gruff Rhys set to put on a very special intimate performance.

The celebrated festival takes place from 30 October to 1 November 2025 and will feature an incredible array of established and emerging talent from Wales and Ireland performing at various venues in Cardigan in an immersive, town-wide celebration.

Across the weekend, everything from cafés to chapels, bars to bakeries and community spaces come alive with over 100 live performances spanning every genre.

The first Church headliners are revealed as Glastonbury Emerging Talent winners Westside Cowboy, six-time RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Award winners Ye Vagabonds, and the legendary Gruff Rhys, who celebrates the release of his new album ‘Dim Probs’, out this September. These special performances will also be streamed live online via the Other Voices YouTube channel.

As the festival expands its line-up, over 50 acts will this year perform over the course of the weekend, with BBC’s Huw Stephens returning as host.

Stellar lineup

Music Trail artists announced today include:

Afrocluster / Annie-Dog / Basht / Carys Eleri / Clare Sands / Dewin / Dionne Bennett / Internet Fatigue / George Houston / Lisa Knapp and Gerry Diver / Lullahush / Meabh McKenna / Meryl Streak / Nancy Williams / Piaras O’Lorcain / Súil Amhain / Sexy Tadhg / Sustinere / VRï

They join the artists previously announced for the Music Trail:

Baby Brave / Bruna Garcia / Curtisy / Daithí / Danielle Lewis / David Murphy / Ellie O’Neill / God Knows / Gwen Sion / Joshua Burnside / Kidsmoke / Makeshift Art Bar / Molly Palmer / Morn / Qbanaa / RÓIS / Salamay / Séamus & Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta / Siula / Still Blue / Taff Rapids / Talulah / Tessio / Factory Set / Tokomololo / Tramp / Wrkhouse

Other Voices Cardigan offers a unique blend of intimate performances and vibrant musical discovery, showcasing independent talent from Wales, Ireland and beyond.

This year’s carefully curated Music Trail will traverse beautiful chapels, repurposed spaces, and beloved venues, promising an unforgettable weekend filled with energy and connection.

Festival goers can look forward to experiencing a diverse range of genres, from traditional folk and contemporary Welsh language music to innovative Irish rock and experimental electronic sounds, celebrating the rich heritage and dynamic creativity shared between these two Celtic nations.

Live performance

New for 2025, all festival wristband holders will have the opportunity to attend St Mary’s Church performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each artist will have a designated slot, with the Church cleared between sets to give as many people as possible the chance to attend. No separate wristbands are required – just join the queue for the artists you’d like to see and experience the magic inside St Mary’s.

Festival sets will feature live performances and DJ sets from late afternoon into the early hours, with Mwldan serving as the late-night venue as well as the festival hub for tickets and information. Further details regarding specific artists, venues, and performance schedules will be released in October alongside the Other Voices Live festival app.

The Clebran and Clebran on The Trail sessions return for 2025, with powerful conversations, thought-provoking conversations and fresh ideas that explore the issues shaping our world today. The full Clebran programme will be revealed in early September – keep an eye on our socials.

Wristbands are available for just £65, granting access to all Music Trail performances, Clebran sessions, and Church performances (subject to capacity). A limited number of tickets are available for under-18s at £10.

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, said: “We always look forward to bringing Other Voices to Aberteifi/Cardigan and our 2025 programme will highlight the abundant and diverse range of brilliant new music that is flowing out of Ireland and Wales today.

“This year’s Clebran series of trilingual conversations will look at big picture issues through the lens of the local, with a perspective that reflects the shared as well as the many distinct identities in Ireland and Wales that we celebrate here through our languages and music.

“With our partners at Mwldan and Triongl, we are grateful for the opportunity to play our part in deepening and strengthening our Ireland-Wales connections as envisaged by our two Governments in the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021-25. We look forward to seeing Other Voices/Lleisiau Eraill continuing to grow and flourish in the coming years.”

Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, shared: “We’re utterly delighted to be able to bring the fifth physical edition of Other Voices to Aberteifi in 2025.

“Year on year, we’ve seen fantastic growth in audience numbers as the word has spread about what a special festival experience this is.

“We’re ready to welcome audiences and artists from Ireland, Wales and elsewhere to our gorgeous small town on the westerly edge of Wales to create and share some unforgettable magic. We’re also deeply indebted to our funders for supporting this fantastic event.”

Tickets are selling fast – get yours now at othervoices.ie and join us for another unforgettable weekend in West Wales!

