Gruffalo to make National Eisteddfod appearance ahead of first new book in more than 20 years

Nation.Cymru staff

The Gruffalo is heading to the National Eisteddfod as a new Welsh-language book featuring the popular children’s character prepares to hit the shelves.

The character will make a special appearance at the Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in Pembrokeshire on Wednesday, August 5, ahead of the publication of Mam-gu Gryffalo next month.

The book, which introduces Grandma Gruffalo, will be published in Welsh on September 10 – the same day as the English-language edition.

It is the first new book in the series for more than 20 years, following the publication of The Gruffalo’s Child in 2004.

The original The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, was first published in 1999 and has since become one of the world’s best-known children’s books.

Its Welsh edition has sold more than 15,000 copies, according to publisher Dref Wen, while combined Welsh-language sales of books in the series have passed 30,000.

Mam-gu Gryffalo sees Grandma Gruffalo visit the Gruffalo family in the deep dark wood for a new adventure featuring familiar characters.

The Welsh version has been adapted by Gwynne Williams, who has been responsible for the Welsh adaptations of every Gruffalo title since the first book.

Ahead of publication, visitors to the National Eisteddfod will be able to meet the Gruffalo roaming around the Maes on Wednesday.

Dref Wen director Rhys Boore said: “The Gruffalo has been part of the lives of children in Wales for decades, and the remarkable sales are a testament to the affection people have for the character.

“We are delighted that Mam-gu Gryffalo is being published in Welsh at the same time as the English version, so that children in Wales can enjoy the new adventure from day one.

“And what better way to celebrate this new book than by welcoming the Gruffalo to the National Eisteddfod? We look forward to seeing him wandering around the Maes.”

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