Gwenno plans unique performance as part of Llais festival

Christopher Evans

Mercury Prize nominee Gwenno is set to put on a unique performance at the Wales Millennium Centre on 15 October as part of Cardiff’s annual Llais arts festival.

Llais (meaning ‘voice’) returns for its fifth iteration from 11 to 15 October and will see an eclectic range of artists descend on the capital including Bat for Lashes, ESKA, Laura Mvula, James Yorkston and Nina Persson (The Cardigans), and Charlotte Church.

Gwenno will perform ‘Tair Ton|Teyr Ton|Three Waves’, which will see her play a selection of songs from her three albums, Y Dydd Olaf, Le Kov, and her most recent Mercury-shortlisted album Tresor.

The show, which will be her last gig of the year, is set to be a spectacle with added theatrics, visuals and guest performers. Immersive live visuals will be provided by esteemed video artist Sam Wiehl, who has worked with the likes of Mogwai, Yann Tiersen, and Forest Swords.

Eddie Ladd, a Welsh dance artist, will also grace the stage performance alongside Gwenno and her band.

The event will be a celebration of Gwenno’s three albums, connecting their common running themes, and feature previously unheard live performances of tracks from her discography.

Three albums

Gwenno’s debut album, Y Dydd Olaf, introduced audiences to ethereal soundscapes and her thought-provoking lyrics. The album, sung entirely in Welsh and Cornish, established Gwenno as a unique and powerful voice. Its themes of technology, identity, and language resonated with listeners, creating a profound connection.

Le Kov, Gwenno’s sophomore effort, delved into her Cornish heritage, weaving tales of love, loss, and the struggles of the Cornish language. The album received critical acclaim, solidifying Gwenno’s reputation as a visionary artist unafraid to push boundaries and explore new sonic territories.

Her latest album, Tresor, earned her a spot on the prestigious Mercury Prize shortlist. A lush tapestry of synths and intricate melodies, Tresor further showcased Gwenno’s ability to blend socio-political commentary with enchanting music.

The performance will be a celebration of the profound impact Gwenno’s three records have had on the musical landscape across Wales and beyond.

The show will also be a 4pm matinee in order to avoid clashing with Wales’ crucial Euro 2024 qualifying match against Croatia.

Celebration

Gwenno, who also co-curated the festival, said: “It has been such a joy to curate this year’s Llais. I’m a proud Cardiffian and that was always in the back of my mind when thinking of performers and artists to join us.

“Cardiff is made up of a rich tapestry of cultures and languages that makes the city unique and truly part of the world, and, particularly the Docks where Wales Millennium Centre is situated, defines so much of our identity as people of this city, and it was a celebration of this that I was aiming for.”

The Welsh Music Prize winning musician added: “My personal take on ‘the voice’ is that I define it as contributing to the conversation in the most radical way possible, in whichever way is best to the person who has something to say.

“When I think of artists who have inspired me, they have been radical thinkers who have left no stone unturned to reveal something new to us about ourselves. I hope this year’s Llais will inspire lasting conversations, and most of all, be an utter pleasure for all who attend.”

Family friendly

For families seeking an inspiring day out, there are reduced rates for children to ensure that Gwenno’s magical music is accessible to all generations.

Gwenno’s only Welsh date of 2023 will be a celebration of music, culture, and the unifying power of the voice.

For more information and tickets visit the WMC website

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

