Culture

Gwenno to join bill for Alanis Morissette at Blackweir Live

11 Mar 2025 2 minute read
Gwenno (promo pic)

Welsh pop star Gwenno has been added to the lineup for Alanis Morissette’s headline show in the city this summer.

The Mercury Prize nominee will perform alongside previously announced special guests US rock singer-songwriter Liz Phair and Anglesey born and bred indie-pop princess Megan Wyn complementing the fully female bill as global superstar Morissette brings her 2025 World Tour to Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on Wednesday July 2.

Forty-three years into her life, Gwenno Saunders has been many people. The disaffected Cardiff schoolgirl; the teenage Las Vegas dancer; the singer in indie pop group The Pipettes. There was a turn in a Bollywood film, a nightclub tour, a stint cleaning floors in an East London pub.

Long before she would become an acclaimed solo songwriter in both Welsh and Cornish, a winner of the Welsh Music Prize, a nominee for the Mercury, a Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh, there were the days of Nevada, London, Brighton; of Irish dancing, techno clubs, messiness and chaos.

The headlining show is presented by Cardiff-based promoters DEPOT and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT founder Nick Saunders said: “We are delighted Gwenno is joining the bill for this night. We have three strong female artists as special guests to arguably one of the most iconic female performers of our time.

“And for two of those artists to be Welsh will also make this an extra special night. What a summer fans of live music are going to experience in Cardiff.”

To purchase tickets and find out more go to blackweirlive.com

Alanis Morissette at Blackweir

About Blackweir

Blackweir is a brand-new series of shows heading to Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, in summer 2025.

Promoters say: “Blackweir Fields provides the perfect location for a greenfield concert series with a potential capacity of up to 35,000 people, located centrally within the city just a short walk from the iconic Cardiff Castle and Cardiff University.”

Alwyn
Alwyn
14 minutes ago

Pob llwyddiant Gwenno! Cennad gwych dros y Gernyweg a’r Gymraeg

