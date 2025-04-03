Gwerin Ifainc: Project aims to ensure Welsh folk traditions flourish

A new chapter is unfolding in the story of Welsh folk music, with a youth folk project set to inspire the next generation of musicians, dancers, and singers.

Building on a decade of success, Gwerin Ifainc, a revitalised and redesigned youth folk project led by Trac Cymru, will create exciting new pathways for young people to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Welsh music, song, and dance.

Through immersive courses, workshops, and expert tuition, the Arts Council of Wales funded project aims to ignite a passion for heritage and ensure that Wales’ vibrant folk traditions continue to flourish.

Immersive courses

Gwerin Ifainc is comprised of three key strands: Gwerin Iau (28 – 30 November), a dynamic two-day course for children aged 8–13; Gwerin Gwallgo (27 – 30 October), an intensive four-day residential programme for 11–18-year-olds, offering deep dives into traditional music, song, and composition; and Gwerin Rhydd, which brings folk music directly into communities through workshops in partnership with music services across Wales.

At the heart of Gwerin Ifainc is the belief that Welsh folk traditions belong to everyone.

The project will be led by acclaimed folk musicians, including Jordan Price Williams, cellist of VRï and Trac Cymru’s Youth Development Officer.

He will be joined by a team of expert tutors, ensuring participants receive world-class tuition and inspiration from those who live and breathe the tradition.

The project is also committed to fostering the next generation of folk educators. A dedicated tutor development programme will equip musicians from classical and other backgrounds with the skills to teach Welsh traditional music, strengthening the sector for years to come.

Connections

Gwerin Ifainc is not just about learning, it’s about creating lasting connections, building confidence, and instilling pride in Welsh cultural identity.

Many of today’s leading Welsh folk musicians took their first steps through Trac Cymru’s youth programmes. Now, they return as tutors, ensuring that knowledge and inspiration are passed on in an unbroken line from generation to generation.

With support from partners including Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan Llyn and music services across Wales, Gwerin Ifainc will reach young people from all backgrounds. Bursaries will ensure financial barriers don’t prevent talented young musicians from taking part, ensuring the tradition is accessible to all.

The movement aims to breathe new life into Welsh traditions and ensuring they remain a powerful, living force in the hands of the next generation.

Through this initiative, young musicians will not only learn tunes and steps; they will become the tradition-bearers of the future, shaping the sound of Welsh folk music for years to come.

For more information and to get involved, visit www.trac.cymru.

