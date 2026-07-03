Gŵyl Arall returns with vibrant celebration of Welsh culture

Nation Cymru staff

One of the nation’s most important arts and culture festivals, Gŵyl Arall, is set to return to Caernarfon this summer, bringing five days of live events, creative experiences, and community celebration to the heart of the town.

Established to celebrate Welsh culture and creativity, the festival brings together artists, audiences, and the local community for a diverse programme of events across literature, music, performance, and visual arts.

From Wednesday 8 – Sunday 12 July, the festival will once again transform Caernarfon’s historic streets, venues, and public spaces into a lively hub of music, literature, performance, and conversation.

Highlights of Gŵyl Arall 2026 include The Wales Book of the Year 2026 Awards Ceremony, live music performances from Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Hyll, Alffa, Ffenest, Achlysurol and more, talks and lectures with journalist Will Hayward, historian Elin Tomos and others, performances by Cerys Hafana, Amy Huckstep and more as well as a host of literary and comedy events.

There will also be a series of Family-friendly story sessions, and highly anticipated guided local walks with Rhys Mwyn and Siân Shakespear

Founded on the belief that culture thrives when communities come together, Gŵyl Arall continues to champion Welsh creativity in all its forms.

This year’s programme features an exciting mix of established voices and emerging talent, with events spanning literature, music, film, visual arts, family activities, and late-night performances.

Festival organisers say the 2026 edition will be one of the most ambitious in recent years, reflecting the festival’s growing reputation as a key fixture in Wales’ cultural calendar.

The festival team shared: “Gŵyl Arall is a celebration of who we are — our language, our stories, and our shared imagination.

“We’re proud to bring artists, audiences, and the community together once again in the unique setting of Caernarfon.”

Local businesses, venues, and volunteers continue to play a central role in shaping the festival, reinforcing Gŵyl Arall’s commitment to community collaboration and sustainable cultural growth.

Tickets and full programme are available at gwylarall.com and through the festival’s social media channels.

Physical programmes are available at Palas Print Bookshop on Palace Street and Oriel CARN gallery.

About Gŵyl Arial

Gŵyl Arall 2026 Highlights

The Wales Book of the Year 2026 Awards Ceremony at Galeri, Caernarfon on Thursday 9 July

Live music performances from Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Hyll, Alffa, Ffenest, Achlysurol and more

Talks and lectures with journalist Will Hayward, historian Elin Tomos and biomedical sciences lecturer Dr Dylan Wyn Jones

Art exhibition at Caernarfon Castle featuring 20 artists and performances by Hedydd Ioan, Esyllt Angharad Lewis, Cerys Hafana, Amy Huckstep and Crawia poetry collective

Literary events featuring leading Welsh writers including Iola Ynyr, Geraint Iwan, Tudur Owen, Mikey Bell, Non Prys Ifans, Rhian Cadwalader and many more

Comedy events with Katie Gill, Carwyn Blaney, Caryl Burke and Steffan Evans

Family-friendly story sessions with Catrin Angharad Jones and Casia Wiliam

Guided local walks with Rhys Mwyn and Siân Shakespear