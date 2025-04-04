Gŵyl Fel ‘na Mai festival returns this spring

Celebrated festival, Gŵyl Fel ‘na Mai returns this spring, featuring some of the biggest names in Welsh music including Cleif Harpwood, Taran, Yws Gwynedd and Pys Melyn.

Taking place on Saturday 3 May 2025, the Preseli area festival will be held for the fourth time at the Frenni Transport site in Parc Gwynfryn Estate, Crymych.

The musical lineup is one of the most exciting yet, with a large number of the most prominent names of the Welsh music scene appearing on the Festival stages.

Huge name acts

Keen to highlight local as well as national talent, Ysgol Bro Preseli Choir and Ysgol Cilgerran Choir are scheduled to perform, as well as Dewin – one of the best group winners of the Ail Symudiad Awards 2025.

This year will also see one of the most talked-about young acts, Taran head to the Festival for the first time, before the heavy rock masters Mattoidz raise the roof.

Next to the stage will be the energetic, charming Mali Haf, and as it turns to dusk the prolific singer and songwriter from Anglesey, Meinir Gwilym and her band will entertain the crowds.

Following numerous requests, they will also be welcoming the popular group, Gwilym once more to Crymych, and to top it all off, the amazing Yws Gwynedd, fresh from his success on Y Llais, and his band will close the Festival this year.

On the Y Frenni Fawr Stage, and appearing for the first time this year, Côr Rocesi’r Fro led by Einir Dafydd are set to appear, followed by a taste of music in the tradition of Django Reinhardt by Llandjango.

Next, the winner of the individual prize of the Ail Symudiad Awards, the singer Danny Sioned will perform before the retired rocker Cleif Harpwood reminds us of some of the 70s favourites.

Contemporary act, Lavant are also set to perform, as well as the popular psychedelic band from Pen Llŷn, Pys Melyn, who will close the performances at the Y Frenni Fawr Stage.

Whole family festival

Leading the activities on the stages this year will be the local presenter and rocker, Mari Grug.

Gŵyl Fel ‘na Mai is a festival for the whole family and in addition to the feast of music provided for adults there are many different activities available in the children’s area for young visitors.

There will be a licensed bar on site throughout the Festival through the collaboration of Crymych Rugby Club and a new Gin bar for this year’s Festival by In The Welsh Wind and there will be plenty of various refreshments from local caterers.

Parking is available at the Frenni Transport site, and at nearby locations within Parc Gwynfryn estate.

And for those who want to camp or stay in your mobile home over the Festival, there is nearby provision.

Visit felnamai.cymru for tickets and more information.

