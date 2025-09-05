Gŵyl Glyndŵr: ‘Unmissable’ celebration of Welsh culture this month

Stephen Price

A week-long festival across Wales will take place to coincide with Owain Glyndŵr Day (16 Sept) the annual celebration of the last true Prince of Wales.

Gŵyl Glyndŵr is a cultural extravaganza inspired by Glyndwr that will kick off with a guided walk into Corwen near the ancestral home of Glyndwr on 13 Sept.

A series of events centred on history, visual art, poetry & performance will take place with some of the leading cultural leading talents Wales has to offer.

The week will culminate with festival President Dafydd Iwan discussing and performing songs inspired by Glyndŵr on 19 Sept in Machynlleth.

One of the festival’s highlights will be a new publication by Dan Llywelyn Hall ‘LLYS GLYNDWR’ – a new book collaboration which features biographies by Rhun Emlyn & Gruffydd Williams poetry by 20 leading poets and paintings by Dan Llywelyn Hall inspired by 20 figures who were central to Owain Glyndŵr’s uprising.

“A beacon for the oppressed”

Dan Llywelyn Hall told Nation.Cymru: ‘There is a vigorous appetite for the the cultural orbit around our last Tywysog: Owain Glyndŵr.

“A champion for the underdog – a beacon for the oppressed – seems to have increasing national relevence.”

He added: “Gŵyl Glyndŵr is a week-long fest embracing all of Cymru, much like the Eisteddfod with events from north to south.

“Poets, artists, performers, historians and thinkers alike will provide some unique events inspired by the life and times of our elusive leader.”

Programme

SATURDAY / SADWRN 13 SEPT / MEDI – CORWEN

Outdoors 9:30 – 13:30 & Gwesty Owain Glyndŵr Hotel: 14:30 – 15:30

Arfon Hughes leads a walk around Corwen exploring the sites associated with Owain Glyndŵr

Julie Brominicks chairs a panel on the flora, fauna and landscape in the age of Glyndŵr. This special event will re-imagine the wild and farmed landscapes of Glyndwr’s era. In English, with Cymraeg included, this is a great opportunity for non-Cymraeg speakers to

access some special insights derived from Welsh-language resources such as poetry and place names, as well as wider material like pollen cores, and most importantly, from working in the field.

SUNDAY / SUL 14 SEPT /MEDI – LLANFYLLIN

Capel Moriah, SY22 5BN: 15:00 – 16:30

Harpist, David Watkins debuts his ‘Ballad for Owain Glyndŵr’ with a historical narration by Carol

Pearce

TUES / MAWRTH 16 SEPT / MEDI – CARDIFF

Senedd (Pierhead), Cardiff, CF99 1SN: 18:00 – 20:00

Owain Glyndŵr Day Dan Llywelyn Hall, Robert Minhinnick, Peter Finch, Laura Wainwright, Heledd Wyn, Rhun Emlyn, Tom Emlyn, Alys Hardy & Gwynedd Palalwyf

THURS / IAU 18 SEPT / MEDI – PORTHCAWL

YMCA, John Street, CF36 3AP: 19:30 – 21:30

Robert Minhinnick (Poet) & Gareth Jones (Secretary of the Owain Glyndŵr Society) will present The Siege of Coity Castle with poetry & historical accounts

FRI / GWENER 19 SEPT / MEDI – MACHYNLLETH

Senedd-dy Canolfan Owain Glyndŵr, SY20 8TL: 17:45 – 22:00

Llys Glyndŵr’ the court of Owain Glyndŵr – Gruffydd Aled Williams, Rhun Emlyn & Dan Llywelyn Hall followed by A Machynlleth Triad with Twm Morys in words and music

Dafydd Iwan will be interviewed and sing songs inspired by Glyndŵr and Heledd Wyn’s new libretto will be performed by Alys Hardy & Tom Emlyn

The festival takes place from 13-19 September. Find out more or purchase tickets here.