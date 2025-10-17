Gŵyl NAWR set to bring weekend of left-field and experimental music to Swansea

Gŵyl NAWR, a festival celebrating left-field and experimental music and spoken word, returns to the Tŷ Tawe venue in Swansea this November – expanding to a two-day event for the first time.

Friday 7 November sees friend of NAWR, Ani Glass, bring her Phantasmagoria tour to Swansea. Ani Glass is the persona of Cardiff-based electronic pop musician, producer and artist, Ani Saunders.

Glass sings in her native languages Welsh and Cornish, and in March 2020 released her self-produced debut album ‘Mirores’ which was awarded Welsh Language Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod and shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize.

At the start of 2020, just before the release of ‘Mirores’, Ani was diagnosed with a rare benign brain tumour. The diagnosis marked the beginning of the personal journey that has shaped ‘Phantasmagoria’. That final shape is a lush, introspective concept album that delves deeply into her experience of navigating life since then.

Phantasmagoria unites the languages and mediums at Ani’s disposal to express a poignant time in her life, with lyrics in Cymraeg (Welsh), Kernewek (Cornish) and English, as well as some British Sign Language woven into her live performance. Ani will be joined on the night by Swansea-based electronic AV artists Movement81 and the ethereal layers and dreamy vocals of Osgled.

Stellar lineup

The all-day event on Saturday 8 November will see a wide variety of performances from artists across the venue’s two stages – including a closing set from Black Top, the duo of multi-instrumentalist Orphy Robinson and pianist Pat Thomas.

Black Top is a shape-shifting unit dedicated to exploring the intersection between live instruments and lo-fi technology. Their virtuoso, freely improvised performances combine twisted loops, samples and dub-effects, which draw on their Afro-Caribbean roots, with a spontaneity and daring rooted in experimental free-jazz.

Black Top will be joined by Chwaer Fawr, the solo project of Mari Morgan, known for her time with Rogue Jones, Bitw and Saron; acclaimed artist Bedwyr Williams whose practice spans installation, performance, video and text; lo-fi Welsh Music Prize Nominees Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn; Bragod’s extraordinary tonal world exploring Welsh medieval, ceremonial music, and many more across the day’s programme.

Two new collaborations will also be debuted as part of the festival, including a special physical theatre performance from Eddie Ladd reacting to the music of Peiriant – a duo of violin and electric guitar, who play with melody and tonality to create atmosphere and soundscape. Swansea-born composer Damian Rees will also debut a new piece of work in collaboration with Finnish musician Janne Malinen, commissioned thanks to support from Tŷ Cerdd’s Create fund.

Collaborations

This year’s event is the latest in a continuing series of collaborations between NAWR and Menter Iaith Abertawe, Swansea’s Welsh language initiative.

NAWR (meaning NOW in Welsh) is a multidisciplinary concert series in Swansea and Hay-on-Wye covering experimental music, free improvisation, film, lo-fi, free jazz, sound art, alternative folk, and new music.

NAWR’s work aims to offer an open and reflective space for an audience to experience new music in a welcoming and intimate setting. Menter Iaith Abertawe’s work involves creating opportunities for people of all ages to use and enjoy the Welsh language.

Friday tickets are available for £10, Saturday day tickets are £15, or combined weekend tickets are available for only £20 in advance.

This event has received funding and support from Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

All tickets are available to purchase here. Any remaining tickets will be more expensive on the door.