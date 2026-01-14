H is for Hawk: Upcoming blockbuster soars thanks to Welsh connections

Stephen Price

H is for Hawk, a blockbuster movie based on Helen Macdonald’s memoir hits cinemas this month – and hawk-eyed viewers might recognise some of the Welsh locations used in the filming

H Is for Hawk is a 2025 biographical drama film directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, who co-wrote the screenplay with Emma Donoghue, based on the best-selling 2014 memoir.

The adaptation stars Claire Foy, Brendan Gleeson, Denise Gough, Sam Spruell, and Lindsay Duncan, telling the true story of a woman who tends to a Goshawk after the death of her father.

H is for Hawk captures an emotional journey of grief after Macdonald’s father dies – and their consequent decision to train a Eurasian goshawk.

Having been a falconer for many years previously, Macdonald combines personal insight with nature writing and the tradition of falconry.

Film 4 write: “After losing her beloved father, Helen finds herself saved by an unlikely friendship with a stubborn hawk named Mabel.”

The novel is Cambridge-set, but much of the filming actually took place in locations around south Wales and Cambridge in late 2024 – with the film being co-produced by Cardiff-based Good Gate Media.

A property was used for filming in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff – with its Victorian and Edwardian-style terraces possibly mimicking the buildings found in Cambridge, where the novel is set.

Film crews were also spotted in the seaside town of Penarth.

Helen Macdonald was teaching and studying at Cambridge University at the time of writing H is for Hawk, so much of the filming took place in Cambridge city centre, where lead actor Claire Foy (who also appeared in The Crown) was spotted with a goshawk perched on her arm.

Cambridge News reported that filming was taking place in Trinity Lane, Trinity Street, St John’s Street, Senate House Hill, Wheeler Street Free School Lane.

The Welsh connections don’t stop at the filming locations, however, with involvement from Wales-based producer, John Giwa-Amu who has worked across genres and media for the last 25 years.

Buzz Mag wrote about him recently: “Giwa-Amu’s ability to co-ordinate talent and bring it to Wales has been honed for years – from 2006’s Little White Lies, a brilliant low-budget drama by the late Helen Griffin, through genre work in sci-fi, horror and thrillers.

“An ex-professional poker player, Giwa-Amu won the BBC rising talent award at the onset of his career, but his attention turned from directing to producing after teaming up with fellow Welsh talent Caradog W. James to form Red & Black Films.

“Keen to expand into games and interactivity as well as film, Giwa-Amu’s productivity and drive have made him a Welsh cinematic powerhouse.”

With just over a week to go, excitement is building for H is for Hawk, however, with Peter Bradshaw writing in the Guardian: “Claire Foy is clearly doing this for real: she has obviously learned to handle a goshawk – and her scenes have a tremendous authenticity.

“When she looks nervous with Mabel, she is genuinely nervous. When she is thrilled to get Mabel to do something, she is genuinely thrilled. With this bird, there can be no “acting”.

“The best moment comes when Helen has Mabel in the car, and it looks like Clarice Starling has taken Dr Lecter for a drive.”

H is for Hawk gets its UK cinematic release on 23 January.