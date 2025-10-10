Halen Môn launches first ever TV ad

Halen Môn, the Anglesey Sea Salt company, which is the only sea salt company in the UK to hold protected status, has launched its first ever TV advertising campaign in partnership with Sky.

Known throughout the world, Halen Môn has been awarded Protected Designation of Origin status, a European-wide scheme that means that no one else can imitate this product. The PDO recognises Halen Môn as having unique qualities due to their geographical location as well as the way it is made.

The Sea Salt is made from the clean, clear seawaters that surround the beautiful island of Anglesey in North Wales.

Showcasing the natural waters of the Menai Strait from where the salt is harvested, the new advertisement highlights the internationally-recognised protected status of Anglesey Sea Salt.

Halen Môn salt’s EU PDO certification protects the names of products with a specific characteristic and quality due to their particular geographical origin. Other famous examples include Champagne and Parmigiano Reggiano and in the UK Jersey Royal Potatoes and Gower Salt Marsh Lamb.

The film was shot on the beautiful Ynys Môn coastline and, over the sounds of the sea, tells the story of protected products like champagne and of Anglesey Sea Salt’s unique, sustainable connection to the seas around the island. It was filmed and produced by Academy.

Recognised and protected

Jess Lea-Wilson, brand director at Halen Môn, explained: “We’ve often talked about Halen Môn as the ‘champagne of salt’ and this campaign is all about sharing that message – that this wonderful natural product, which can only legally come from the seas around our saltcote in Ynys Môn is recognised and protected alongside some of the best-known produce in the world.

“As a B-Corp certified business, sustainability and responsible production is at the heart of what we do, from investing in super-efficient buildings to reusing the distilled wanted from our production process.”

She added: “We’ve chosen to tell the story of Halen Môn in this way to appeal to customers who have an interest in great food and flavour, but also care about where their food comes from and how sustainably it’s produced.

“It is also an opportunity for us to support the many national partner brands that we are proud to work with which are found on supermarket and deli shelves across the UK and also carry the Halen Môn name.

“We’re also proud to be a family owned business and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to share our story – I’ve got my own small part in the ad, swimming into shot to say hello at the end!”

“Very few Welsh food brands are able to use TV advertising to tell their stories, and we’re grateful to Sky for their support and their recognition of our commitment to sustainability through the Local Heroes award,” she said.

Sustainability

Halen Môn secured support for the campaign through the Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes, powered by AdSmart from Sky.

Local Heroes awards £20,000 of regional TV advertising, alongside up to £2,500 towards creative production, to SMEs across the UK who are driving sustainability and positive change in their communities. Using AdSmart’s precision targeting, these campaigns enable businesses like Halen Môn to reach the audiences that matter most in their region, building both brand awareness and meaningful impact.

David Sanderson, director of AdSmart Local & Development at Sky Media said: “We’re delighted to support Halen Môn as one of our Local Heroes winners.

“Their commitment to clean seas, sustainable food production and creating green careers makes them a fantastic example of how business and sustainability can thrive together. Through the power of AdSmart, we’re helping them connect with audiences in Wales who share those values, giving their story the platform it deserves,” he said.

The TV campaign will run on Sky TV channels and video on demand between 13 October and 17 November 2025, targeting audiences in Birmingham, London and the Manchester metropolitan area.