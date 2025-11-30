Harry Luke shares new East-17 inspired Christmas single

Stephen Price

Harry Luke, one of Y Llais’ breakout performers, has shared an upbeat Welsh-language Christmas track, inspired by a modern favourite from East-17.

‘Nôl Am ‘Dolig’ is a high-energy pop/rock track that tells the Christmas story of a Welsh person living away in England, travelling back to their homeland to celebrate with their family.

This perspective comes naturally to Harry, as a Welsh singer and songwriter who now lives in London. The song is full of excitement as he drives over the bridge and gets closer to the land of his birth.

As the song progresses, we arrive in the town where he grew up, surrounded by all the imagery that’s connected with Wales at Christmas.

Harry’s signature pop-rock style shines brightly in the new track, with punchy electric guitars driving the song forward right from the start. The chorus is irresistibly catchy — the kind that’ll be stuck in your head after just a listen or two.

Taking on the challenge of bringing more modern Welsh-language Christmas music to life, Harry hopes Nôl Am ‘Dolig’ will open the door for a new wave of festive Welsh bangers.

With fewer pop-rock Christmas songs out there in Welsh than there should be, he’s aiming to fill that gap with something energetic, heartfelt, and unmistakably Cymraeg.

To go alongside the single, Harry has also created a fun-filled music video featuring a brand new, lovable character — Rhewi Sant.

Rhewi is a snowman who joins Harry for the festive season to help spread Christmas cheer and Welsh spirit far and wide!

Expect to see plenty of Rhewi popping up on Harry’s social media throughout the holidays.

Harry told Nation Cymru: “A lot of my memories from Christmas all through my life are predominantly of school shows, carol services and of course gigs.

“I feel like music is a huge part of the festive season to anyone, and even more so to artists. I remember singing the same old classics in school every year – ‘Nadolig Llawen i chi gyd’, ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet, meddai’r robin’ and ‘Dawel Nos’ just to name a few.

“But when I got thinking about xmas randomly one day this summer it came to me that there really aren;’t many newer options for Christmas songs in Welsh.

“We have such a huge amount of modern Christmas songs in English and new entities coming in each year.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the East 17 track ‘Stay Another Day’ – so much so that it gets referenced right at the beginning of the song.

“However, in Welsh we don’t seem to get very many new Christmas tracks and especially not in the pop/rock genre. So I decided to take matters into my own hands and come up with a fun, upbeat track that encapsulates the excitement of the holiday season.

“I didn’t just want to write a generic song packed with cliches and the standard imagery. I wanted it to be somehow linked to my own experience.”

When Harry started writing, the theme that stood out most was to write from his own perspective as an ‘ex-pat’ who no longer lives in their homeland.

He told Nation Cymru: “I wanted to encapsulate the feeling of joy that I feel every year when travelling back to Wales to spend xmas back at thome with my family.

“The track takes the listener on the journey with me as I travel down the M4 and over Prince of Wales Bridge to get back to all the amazing things we experience back home in Wales over Christmas.

“I hope many people can relate to this track as I feel this is a feeling that so many of us look forward to as we near the end of the year.”

Harry (and Rhewi!) hope everyone enjoys this upbeat new single and adds it to their Christmas 2025 soundtrack.

Listen to ‘Nôl Am ‘Dolig’ and more from Harry on Spotify.