Harry Luke shares new Welsh language track

Stephen Price

Harry Luke, one of the standout performers from Y Llais, the Welsh language version of global phenomenon The Voice, has shared his latest Welsh language single, and discussed the impact of watching his music reach audiences back in Wales from his adopted home of London.

Harry wowed audiences and judges alike during the successful first season, going on to be chosen and mentored by one of his musical heroes, Yws Gwynedd.

After the runaway success of Harry’s first Welsh language single, ‘Adlewyrchiad’ he was keen to follow up with a new track with more energy and excitement than ever.

‘Dechrau Byw’ is the perfect showcase for Harry’r songwriting versatility, fusing retro disco grooves with a distinct Welsh flavour.

From the outset, the song radiates nostalgia through its pulsating bass lines, vintage synth stabs, and

crisp hi-hat patterns, all reminiscent of classic ’70s and ’80s disco.

Dreams realised

Harry told Nation.Cymru: “Going into Y Llais as a pop/rock singer/songwriter my eyes were set on Yws as a coach from the off.

“He’s always been someone I have admired in both his creative work and also his navigation and success in the industry.

“The song itself even mentions his track ‘Sebona Fi’ so getting to perform to him was amazing let alone making him turn his chair!

“Since then he has been a great help to me in getting a foot in the door to be able to start releasing music in Welsh, something I have always wanted to do!”

Although a new face to some, Harry is far from new to performing. He shared: “I have been a songwriter ever since I can remember.

“My father is a music teacher so that was always going to influence my life in a strong and positive way. I released my first collection of songs when I was 18 in an EP called Happily Sad.

“I then moved to Liverpool to hone my craft and play as many gigs as possible before moving to Guildford to be close the studio where I record called SAFO Music.

“After spending a few years releasing music in English, Y Llais offered me a platform to now finally achieve my dream of releasing music in Welsh.”

Reconnecting

Singing in Welsh is something Harry has longed to do and even more so now since living outside of Wales for the past 5 years.

He said: “I’m desperate to reconnect with my heritage and I’m a very proud Welsh speaker, so to be able to combine my pride and my passion, and hopefully create music that connects with my country and people is a very exciting prospect for me.”

As for the future, he’s currently busy writing and recording non-stop to build up his Welsh-language catalogue ready to be able to take his new songs on the road in the very near future.

And the currently unsigned artist added: “I am going to be releasing a series of new singles between now and the end of the year, each different from the last so keep an ear out because there will be a lot more content on the way.

“Being on Y Llais is an opportunity I will never take for granted, and I hope to take the audience with me on the next stage of my journey.”

Harry has recently returned from San Felice Circeo in Italy where he has been recording some new music at the Creek Hide studio, sharing that he’s managed to create “some really exciting stuff” that will be out before the end of the year.

Tell us more about the new track – inspiration, writing, recording

Harry told Nation.Cymru: “I’m so excited about getting this track out to everyone. It is definitely new territory for me which is something I really love with this song. It’s a super funky track that harks back to the golden age of 70s/80s disco.

“Inspired by some of greats, like Earth Wind & Fire and Niall Rogers, it has that vibrant, vintage feel. In addition there is an undeniable indie rock feel to parts of the songs, making links to bands like The Arctic Monkeys.

“The song encourages us to let go of our everyday worries and dive into the pure joy of music and expression. It comes from me reminding myself to make sure I make time to enjoy and celebrate the ‘good stuff’!

“I think we all need reminding, especially these days to actually just let loose and have fun now and again, and forget about life’s troubles for a little while.

“I had so much fun recording this track with my brilliant producer Max Honsinger at our creative home at SAFO Music. Every single track and take has been filled with explosive energy which I really do think comes across in the final product.”

Rather than a ’new start’ the title refers to the notion that it is never too late in life to start living, to get the most out of life and have no regrets at the end of the day. Harry hopes the track will get people in the mood to let go and get lost in the music.

Harry added: “At the moment I am still recording and writing lots of new material with some other exciting side projects also on the cards (which I can’t elaborate on at the moment).

“There will be more and more songs to come before the end of the year and I can’t wait for you all to hear them!”

Living in London while working on Welsh-language music, not to mention having success with said music, has been somewhat surreal for Harry.

He shared: “It’s been quite strange seeing the success of ‘Adlewyrchiad’ purely through a phone screen. As you can imagine living in London the traction is far lower for obvious reasons. But it has been amazing to see online, on Radio and on socials all of the love that people are showing for my music.

“I have been dedicating my time to being able to reply, respond and engage with my new growing Welsh language audience. I hope to spend more and more time back over the bridge so that I can get more involved with the Welsh music scene and really be able to connect with my audience in a more personal way!

“My plan is to get up on stage and play some shows for all the amazing people who have been streaming and sharing my music, to get to see them live and perform all this new material.”

Listen to more from Harry Luke on Spotify.

Follow Harry’s post-Llais journey via his official Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

