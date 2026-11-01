Haunting new BBC drama set in Welsh countryside gets release date

The BBC has confirmed the premiere date for its new supernatural drama filmed and set in the Welsh countryside, and has revealed a first glimpse of the eerie four-part series.

The first two episodes of The Witch Farm, a ghost story and mystery, will be available on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 22 November, with episodes one and two airing at 9pm on BBC One and BBC One Wales on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 November, respectively.

Starring Gabrielle Creevy and Michael Socha, The Witch Farm is written by Danny Robins, creator of Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist, and 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

Set in the south Wales in 1989, The Witch Farm follows Bill (Socha), Liz (Creevy) and their teenage son Jonathan as they leave London for a fresh start at Heol Fanog, a remote modern farmhouse in the foothills of Bannau Brycheiniog.

At first, the isolation feels like freedom. But when frightening, inexplicable things begin to happen around the house and a strange figure appears, the family starts to feel increasingly scared.

What follows is a steady escalation of the chillingly uncanny, including unexplained disturbances and an unsettling sense that they are not alone.

As Bill and Liz begin to investigate, the house draws them deeper into a history that refuses to stay buried. As the land yields its secrets, so too does their marriage, testing the limits of trust, belief, and what they’re willing to deny in order to survive.

The Witch Farm also stars:

Lewin Lloyd

Sian Gibson

Robert Pugh

Jeremy Swift

Edward Holcroft

Suzanne Packer

Roger Evans

Watch The Witch Farm’s first two episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 22 November, or at 9pm on Sunday 22 November and Monday 23 November on BBC One.

Episodes three and four will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 29 November. BBC One airs episodes three and four at 9pm, Sunday 29 and Monday 30 November respectively

The executive producers are Simon Barnard, Stacey Gregg and Danny Robins, James Gandhi and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, and Nawfal Faizullah and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales. Additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. The series is produced in association with and distributed internationally by ITV Studios. The original podcast was a Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4.