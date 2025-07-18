Hay Castle prepares for ‘Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’

Stephen Price

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever, a mass participation event where people get together dressed in red to dance to Kate Bush’s timeless debut single, takes place at Hay Castle this weekend.

The global event will take place across countless locations in the world, and none quite so special as Hay Castle’s Lawn.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever takes place this Sunday (20 July 2025) at 12pm.

All participants need to do is turn up on the day – and if you wear red – all the better.



Hay Castle’s news page says: “This is part of an international event – The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

“We (along with thousand of other Kate Bush mad dancers all round the world) will be performing to Wuthering Heights.

“Wear red.

The steps are simple, NO dance experience required. Just a love of Kate.”

‘How I Move’

The event’s inspiration is Shambush’s The Ultimate Kate Bush Experience, which took place in 2013 in Brighton, as part of Brighton Fringe, created by performance collective Shambush! who attempted to set an unofficial world record for the most people dressed as Kate Bush in one place, with hundreds attending.

Going from strength to strength, it now takes place across the globe, with events scheduled for 2025 in:

Australia : Melbourne (20 July)

Guildford Western Australia (19 July)

Denmark: Copenhagen (26 July)

Germany: Borth (9 July) , Berlin (19 July), Cologne (20 July), Munich(13 July), Rostock (3 August)

Sweden: Jämtland/Offerdal/Lungret (26 July)

United Kingdom: Edinburgh (7 June), Folkestone (20 July), Hay on Wye (20 July), Haworth (27 July), Stratford-upon-Avon (2 August)

United States: Atlanta, GA; Greenfield, MA (26 July); Lindenhurst, NY, San Diego, CA (19 July)

Canada: Maynooth, Ontario (19 July)

Finland: Kemi (20 July)

In an effort to get just a little co-ordination, the organisers have also drawn attention to a video which guides participants through some easy-to-learn movements.

Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights was released as Kate’s debut single in January 1978. It became a No.1 hit in the UK singles chart and remains Kate’s biggest-selling single.

The song appears on Kate’s 1978 debut album, The Kick Inside, and was also re-recorded in 1986 for the greatest-hits album The Whole Story.

Wuthering Heights came 32nd in Q magazine’s Top 100 Singles of All Time, voted by readers.

Two music videos were created to accompany “Wuthering Heights.” In version one, Kate can be seen performing the song in a dark room filled with white mist while wearing a white dress — this was the UK release.

In version two, Kate dances in an outdoor environment while wearing a red dress. This video was produced for the American release, and forms the inspiration for the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

Kate’s last studio album, 50 Words for Snow, was released in 2011, seven years after she surprised fans with a return to live performance with Before the Dawn in 2014, her first live shows for 35 years.

While a live album followed, and a series of reissues, a collection of poetry, and a touching animation in aid of War Child, Kate hasn’t ruled out a return to the studio, and events such as this show the admiration for one of the world’s most respected musicians is as strong, if not stronger, than ever.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever takes place at Hay Castle Lawn on Sunday 20 July 2025, 12pm. Entry is free.

