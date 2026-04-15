Hay Festival reveals new Writers at Work participants for 2026

Amelia Jones

The Hay Festival has announced the 2026 cohort of its Writers at Work programme, selecting ten Welsh writers for an intensive creative development opportunity during this year’s spring event.

Running from 21 to 31 May, the programme is delivered in partnership with Literature Wales and Folding Rock, with support from the Arts Council of Wales. It offers participants a fully programmed schedule of workshops, mentoring and industry engagement alongside the wider Festival.

The initiative, first launched in 2016, is designed to support writers working in both English and Welsh across fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry. After a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic, 2026 marks its eighth year.

This year’s cohort reflects a broad mix of experience and disciplines. Cardiff-based writer Sophie Calon joins following the success of her debut memoir Long Going, while Naomi Pearce continues to develop work that blends fiction, ecology and queer histories. Writers such as Steffan Wilson-Jones and Rolant Tomos bring experience from theatre and television into their literary practice, highlighting the programme’s cross-disciplinary reach.

Other participants include Ben Huxley, a journalist focused on video games and digital culture, and Emily Paradice-Ruan, whose work spans autofiction, children’s writing and illustration. They are joined by Silvia Rose, whose work engages with myth and heritage, and Carys Shannon, whose debut novel has been described as Welsh noir. Stacey Taylor, who has previously taken part in major UK publishing development schemes, and Holly Müller, an established novelist and academic, complete the group.

According to Festival organisers, the programme is intended to provide both creative and professional development. Participants attend Festival events, take part in workshops with publishers and agents, and work closely with established international writers.

Snapshot of talent

Hay Festival CEO Julie Finch said: “We are delighted to unveil our 2026 Hay Festival Writers at Work participants: a snapshot of Wales’ writing talent, pushing the boundaries of fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry. Over the 11 days of the Festival, this group will enjoy a programme of workshops and events tailored to their needs, guarding and growing our creative community for the future.

“As a charity Hay Festival exists to open access to creative inspiration around every corner. In this spirit, our spring Festival is a great convener of writers, curious readers and – crucially – creative opportunities. Join us.”

Sophie Calon said: “It still feels brilliantly surreal that I’ll be part of the Writers at Work 2026 cohort. Try telling that to seven-year-old me in the Festival line for Jacqueline Wilson’s signing!

“I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity to learn from others, share experiences, and grow as a writer. Hay Festival is a magical place, and I can’t wait to immerse myself in the programme. Diolch!”

Steffan Jones said: “I feel both honoured and excited to join this year’s cohort of Writers at Work at Hay Festival 2026 and hopefully follow in the footsteps of the successful authors that have taken part in previous years. Hay Festival is a genuinely global event, and the doors it opens are truly endless. I can’t wait to get started!”

Work development programme

Literature Wales Artistic Director Leusa Llewelyn said: “Llenyddiaeth Cymru | Literature Wales is a charity dedicated to supporting writers at every stage of their journey, and we are delighted once again this year to be supporting Hay Festival’s Writers at Work development programme.

“There is no other programme like it on earth where Welsh writers can be trained, inspired and mentored by such a high calibre and eclectic range of writers, agents and publishers, and we look forward to seeing what our talented cohort will gain from this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Literature Wales, the national organisation for the development of literature, has continued its support for the initiative, emphasising its role in nurturing writers at different stages of their careers.

Many previous participants have gone on to achieve critical and commercial success, including major literary awards and publishing deals in the UK and internationally.

The Writers at Work programme forms part of a wider Hay Festival programme featuring more than 600 events over 11 days, bringing together writers, policymakers and performers from around the world.

Discover the full programme online now at hayfestival.org/hay-on-wye.