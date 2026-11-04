Hay Festival sparks a winter of creativity in Merthyr Tydfil’s primary schools

Nation Cymru staff

Hay Festival has kicked off a series of free creative workshops to four primary schools in Merthyr Tydfil this month, following a summer of outreach across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Creative arts practitioner Sarah Morton will visit Dowlais, Goetre, Troedyrhiw and Gwaunfarren Primary Schools from 3–17 November to engage early-years pupils in creative storytelling.

These pupils will then visit Hay Festival Winter Weekend on Thursday 26 November, where the early-years programme features performances from children’s author Laura Dockrill and illustrator Petr Horáček. Each pupil will also receive a free book.

The project concludes 13–14 January 2027 with author Laura Dockrill touring each participating primary school with a special performance.

Hay Festival is a global charity that opens access to culture around the world, founded in Hay-on-Wye. Each year, around 18,688 people engage in free creative activities through the charity’s learning and engagement programmes.

Hay Festival CEO Julie Finch said: “We’re delighted to bring Hay Festival to four of Merthyr Tydfil’s primary schools this

winter. Creative experiences in the early years can spark a lifelong love of stories, art and ideas, and we want every child to have the chance to enjoy them. We are grateful for The Moondance Foundation which enables our early years-projects to continue and thrive.”

Dowlais Primary School Headteacher Judith Estebanez said: “We want our children to feel inspired to explore new ideas, discover different perspectives and find their own creative voices. Working with Hay Festival will bring fresh experiences into the classroom, opening up the world of literature and the arts and helping our pupils see the possibilities that creativity can offer.”

Artist Sarah Morton said: “I’m looking forward to being a part of this amazing project for the second year, working with early-years children in four schools to deliver bespoke workshops focusing on storytelling.

“By visiting them and talking about the Festival and what to expect, we hope to inspire and embolden the children, readying them for a magnificent Winter Weekend experience.”

Hay Festival has developed similar outreach projects in Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Last year, Hay Festival piloted the project with 824 early-years pupils from primary schools across Blaenau Gwent.

All of the participating teachers reported improvements in their pupils’ speech, language and communication.

This year, the same pupils will return to Hay Festival Winter Weekend to take part in the KS1 Programme for Schools.

About the artists

Sarah Morton is a creative practitioner who runs Arts Studio Ross and guides young people in exploring the visual arts through hands-on, inventive techniques. She manages the Make and Take tent at Hay Festival’s flagship edition each spring, providing creative activities for early-years children.

Laura Dockrill is an award-winning British author and illustrator. Her Darcy Burdock series has been short-listed for the Waterstones Book of the Year Prize and both Darcy Burdock and Lorali have been long-listed for the Carnegie Medal. Petr Horáček is an award-winning Czech author and illustrator known for his vibrant and imaginative picture books for children. His acclaimed titles include A New House for Mouse, Blue Penguin, Puffin Peter, The Greedy Goat and Silly Suzy Goose.

Hay Festival Winter Weekend returns to Hay-on-Wye for four days of talks, music, comedy and ideas, 26–29 November 2026. Find out more here.

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