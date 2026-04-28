Hay-on-Wye welcomes new specialist bookshop

A new independent bookshop specialising in science fiction and fantasy has opened in Hay-on-Wye.

Bookshop 451 is “A new welcoming space for stories that imagine other worlds, and through that lens question this one. ”

The new space, which takes its name from Ray Bradbury’s classic Fahrenheit 451, is dedicated solely to Science Fiction, dystopian, fantasy including romantasy, and “a smattering of horror”.

On the shelves are classics such as a range of the Gollancz Science Fiction Masterworks in their recognisable yellow dust jackets, as well as newer titles.

Bookshop 451 also stocks a selection of graphic novels, YA, first editions and collectables, including a selection of prints and cards.

It was opened by the Green Ink Booksellers team, another Hay-on-Wye staple that sells second-hand books across multiple genres.

A member of the Bookshop 451 team told the Brecon and Radnorshire Express that the Green Ink team had long had the idea to open a sister shop dedicated to Sci-Fi, but had held off as public interest in specialist stores had seemed to wane.

However, now “people really appreciate finding somewhere that caters to their interest, in real life and not just online,” explained Ellen Boyd Green, who first opened Green Ink in October 2018 after trading online for several years.

After over a decade in the bookselling business, the team said they were “excited to bring the same careful eye” to Bookshop 451 as shoppers have come to expect from Green Ink.

Following the opening on 21 March, Ellen said the reception from the town’s shoppers has been “beyond what we could have imagined.”

She encouraged anyone put off by the niche genre to “pop in and say hello” as sci-fi and fantasy can encompass a huge range of styles and topics, and the team added that “If you’re looking for something in particular then let us know and we’ll do what we can.”

Bookshop 451 is located at 10 High Town in Hay-on-Wye. More information is available on the shop’s site, or on their instagram: @bookshop451.