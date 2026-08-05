Heartwarming documentary highlights community and camaraderie of Male Voice Choirs

Nation Cymru staff

The Welsh language is set to sing from TV screens across the UK from tonight, as part of a new series delving into the ‘dedication, friendship and passion’ behind the scenes in Wales’ beloved Male Voice Choir tradition.

Voices of the Valleys is a new three-part series is set to launch on TV screens tonight, following three male voice choirs as they prepare for landmark performances and competitions across Wales

The series follows three Male Voice Choirs from across Wales along with their charismatic conductors as they each prepare for a key event in their choral calendar, from challenging competitions to a performance in front of over 70,000 people.

The series will follow the passionate choristers, from a twenty-four-year-old soloist yet to reach his full potential to one of Wales’ more experienced and celebrated tenors, and explore the pride and dedication involved in keeping this rich tradition alive and thriving.

Premiering on Sky Arts and NOW, the series offers an intimate look at the dedication, friendship and passion that continues to keep one of Wales’ most celebrated cultural traditions alive.

The opening episode introduces the conductors leading the three choirs: Conor O’Leary of Beaufort Male Choir, Aled Myrddin of Machynlleth Male Voice Choir, and Leigh Mason of Y Fron Male Voice Choir.

Each choir is working towards a prestigious event. Beaufort prepares to perform before more than 70,000 spectators at the Wales v South Africa rugby international at the Principality Stadium, Machynlleth sets its sights on the International Eisteddfod’s Male Voice Choir competition, while Y Fron gets ready to perform at the National Eisteddfod on home ground in Wrexham.

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As rehearsals intensify, Voices of the Valleys explores the pride, commitment and sense of community that have sustained Welsh male voice choirs for more than a century, while examining how the tradition continues to evolve for new audiences.

Producer, Catrin Jones-Shawe, told Nation Cymru: There were so many choirs we could have followed, but ultimately it came down to showcasing the breadth of the Welsh male voice choir tradition.

“Beaufort brings generations of experience, Y Fron represents the scale and strength of one of Wales’ larger choirs, and is led by an inspiring female musical director, while Machynlleth demonstrates how the tradition continues to evolve as a relatively new choir in male voice choir terms that has quickly built a strong reputation.

“Although they’re all very different, they’re united by a shared purpose as they prepare for major performances and events. As someone who is a member of a choir myself, I understand just how much these choirs mean to the people who belong to them.

“Beyond the music, what really stayed with me was hearing members talk about what the choir gives them personally. In a world where people can often feel isolated or disconnected, these choirs provide friendship, purpose and somewhere to belong.

“That was especially evident in Machynlleth, where many of the choristers are farmers and the choir offers a welcome escape from what can be a demanding and often solitary way of life.

“Viewers can expect incredible singing, hard work, emotional moments and a real insight into the commitment and dedication it takes to keep this tradition thriving.

“You’ll hear the powerful harmonies and much-loved repertoire people associate with Welsh male voice choirs, alongside more ambitious pieces that challenge both the singers and audiences’ expectations.

“We also touch on the reality that many choirs are finding it harder to attract new members, but this is ultimately a hopeful series that celebrates the resilience and passion of the people determined to keep this unique part of Welsh culture alive.

“I’m also really grateful that Sky Arts embraced the use of the Welsh language throughout the series. “It was important that Welsh-speaking communities were represented authentically, allowing people to speak naturally in their own language and ensuring the series is a true reflection of the communities at its heart.”

Series Director Luke Pavey said: “We knew when selecting choirs to be part of the series we wanted to ensure that we represented communities from across Wales. We also needed an event for each choir to build to, whether that was a competition or a big concert.

“The series is really a celebration of singing, community, and culture. It also captures the varied and stunning landscapes of Wales, from the aqueducts of the Dee valley to the steep sided slopes above the Dyfi valley and of course the post-industrial valley of Ebbw Vale.

“Throughout the episodes the choristers talk about what singing and the choirs me to them – whether it’s the camaraderie and the friendship or because it’s helped to overcome struggles with their mental health or the loss of a loved one.

“It’s a series that our team is very proud of, and we think it provides an authentic insight into the lives of the choristers and their choirs.”

Voices of the Valleys starts 8pm tonight (Wednesday 5 August) on Sky Arts – which is a free-to-air channel available on Sky, Freeview and NOW.

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