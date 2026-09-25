Heavy metal legend set to join local curry night ahead of rock festival

Amelia Jones

A world-famous drummer has shocked fans by announcing he will be joining a curry night ahead of the seaside town’s rock festival.

Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain will be the special guest at a Planet Rockstock Curry Night at Trecco Bay Holiday Park on Wednesday, November 25, ahead of this year’s four-day rock festival.

McBrain is best known for his 42-year career behind the drum kit, having joined the legendary British heavy metal band in 1982. He replaced Clive Burr and went on to become a central part of the band’s sound and identity for more than four decades.

He became a key part of the group’s classic sound and performed on some of their most celebrated albums, including Piece of Mind, Powerslave, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son and Fear of the Dark.

Although McBrain retired from touring with Iron Maiden in December 2024, after his final show in São Paulo, he remains part of the band’s wider family and continues to work on a number of musical and personal projects.

His appearance at the Curry Night will see him chatting with presenter Paul Anthony, offering fans the opportunity to hear stories from his remarkable career and life in rock music. The event comes shortly after the planned publication of McBrain’s autobiography, Hello Boys and Girls!, 22 October.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the news. One commented:”Well this is an unexpected fever dream.”

Another added: “Seriously. Curry night?! lol!”

The event is part of Planet Rockstock, the annual rock weekender held at Trecco Bay in Porthcawl. It’s organised and hosted by Planet Rock, the UK’s leading classic rock radio station.

Now in its 13th year, the festival brings established and emerging rock acts together across four days, with this year’s event running from Thursday, November 26 to Sunday, November 29.

The 2026 line-up includes headliners Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts, The Temperance Movement, Magnum and Geoff Tate, alongside acts including Girlschool, Blaze Bayley, King King, Alcatrazz and John Corabi and Friends.

You can buy tickets for the curry night here. You can buy tickets for RockStock festival here.

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