Heavy metal legends announce Cardiff date on 2027 European tour

Amelia Jones

Heavy metal icons have announced they will perform at a Cardiff arena as they announce their 2027 Europe tour.

Megadeth are set to return to Wales after announcing a Cardiff date as part of their Breakout: Hibernation Of The Nations Europe Tour 2027.

The legendary American band will perform at Utilita Arena Cardiff on 15 March 2027, with the Welsh capital forming one of four UK arena stops on the European tour.

The UK leg kicks off in London before heading to Nottingham and Manchester, with Cardiff hosting the final British date before the band continues across mainland Europe.

Known as one of the “Big Four” of thrash metal alongside Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, Megadeth have enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. Led by founding frontman and guitarist Dave Mustaine, the band has sold millions of albums worldwide and remains one of the most influential names in heavy metal.

Fans can expect a set packed with classic tracks from the band’s extensive back catalogue, with hits including Symphony of Destruction, Peace Sells, Hangar 18 and Holy Wars… The Punishment Due all among the favourites regularly featured in their live performances.

The Cardiff show will give Welsh fans another opportunity to see one of metal’s biggest acts live, with the band’s energetic performances continuing to draw audiences around the world.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday, 6 August, while the general sale begins at 10am on Friday, 7 August.

The announcement is the latest major concert to be confirmed for Cardiff’s Utilita Arena, which continues to attract some of the world’s biggest touring artists.

With more than 40 years of music behind them and a reputation for delivering powerful live shows, Megadeth’s return to the UK is likely to be one of the biggest dates in the 2027 rock calendar for fans across Wales and beyond.

You can get tickets here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.