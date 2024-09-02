Highest hotel prices increases on Oasis concert dates are in Cardiff

New analysis has shown that Cardiff recorded the highest hotel price rises on the dates of Oasis concerts.

Hotel prices soared in anticipation of the concerts being held in July and August next year, with some hotel rooms being advertised for four times their normal rate.

JournoFinder crunched the numbers to see where exactly hotel prices have increased the most, and where you can still grab a good deal.

Called ‘price gouging’ in the hotel industry, the average cost for a hotel the night of an Oasis concert is £418, which is 115% more expensive than an equivalent weekend in June.

Prices have increased most in Cardiff, where you’ll be paying 214% more than normal for a hotel. This is driven by a 419% increase in Airbnb prices and a 347% increase in Premier Inn prices.

London and Dublin saw the lowest price jumps, both seeing a 70% increase in prices.

The hotel chain that increased their prices the most was Premier Inn, with a flat rate of £336 a night in every city on concert weekends, compared to just £80 a night in some areas (Cardiff). The average price increase for Premier Inn was 192%.

The hotel chain with the lowest increase overall was Travelodge. They have increased prices by just 57% on average, with London prices only increasing by 10%.

Veronica Fletcher, head of data at JournoFinder, commented on the findings:

“Hotels will be getting booked out quickly and I would expect prices to keep rising as the cheaper rooms sell out. Closer to the time, you may see more options becoming available on platforms like Airbnb, as people with spare rooms decide to rent them out for the night.

“Smaller cities like Cardiff and Edinburgh are seeing steeper prices increases due to the fact there is less accommodation available, so people will have no choice but to pay. On Airbnb, the average price for a concert night in Cardiff is over £900.

“In the larger cities of London and Dublin, prices are more competitive because there’s more choice.”

Prices were collected by JournoFinder on Friday 30th August for one room on the dates of nights where a concert is planned.

Prices were manually collected for the Premier Inn, Travelodge, Hotels by Hilton, and IHG Hotels websites. Prices for Airbnb were collected using web scraping. Any hotels or Airbnb within 10 miles of the concert location were included in the analysis, for London this was reduced to 5 miles.

