Hilarious pics of Michael Sheen and David Tennant dressed as each other for Halloween

01 Nov 2025 2 minute read
David and Georgia Tennant and Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg dressed as a each other.

When it comes to best friends, there can’t be many more endearing than that of the Sheens and the Tennants

The couples – Michael Sheen and partner Anna Lundberg, and David Tennant and his wife Georgia – are such great mates, they all starred together in ‘reality comedy’ Staged, a big hit during Covid lockdown.

It put all four on the camera and they revelled in what is a real, lasting and often hilarious friendship between the couples.

Just to underline their wonderful bond, this years’ Halloween celebrations only reinforced their sense of fun – as both couples dressed up as each other in images posted on Instagram.

A post by Georgia Tennant shared a message in Swedish and Welsh.

Georgia Tennant wrote: Glad Halloween från vårt hus till ditt hus (via deras hus) #happyhalloween #iykyk #CalanGaeafHapus

Which translates as: Happy Halloween from our house to yours (via Their House)

“Calan Gaeaf Hapus” is a Welsh phrase for “Happy Halloween,” but its literal translation is closer to “Happy Winter’s Eve”.

Anna Lundberg meanwhile posted an image with the message: ‘Happy Halloween from TV’s G&D T’

David rocked Michael’s distinctive orange check shirt and a questionable wig, while Michael went all in on David’s hairband, hoodie and wellies combo!

The real Michael Sheen
The real David Tennant

The images understandably gained a lot of love from fans of both couples.

Here are a selection of the responses…

THERE WAS EVEN A FAN ART VERSION OF THE HALLOWEEN IMAGES!

