Hilarious pics of Michael Sheen and David Tennant dressed as each other for Halloween
When it comes to best friends, there can’t be many more endearing than that of the Sheens and the Tennants
The couples – Michael Sheen and partner Anna Lundberg, and David Tennant and his wife Georgia – are such great mates, they all starred together in ‘reality comedy’ Staged, a big hit during Covid lockdown.
It put all four on the camera and they revelled in what is a real, lasting and often hilarious friendship between the couples.
Just to underline their wonderful bond, this years’ Halloween celebrations only reinforced their sense of fun – as both couples dressed up as each other in images posted on Instagram.
A post by Georgia Tennant shared a message in Swedish and Welsh.
Georgia Tennant wrote: Glad Halloween från vårt hus till ditt hus (via deras hus) #happyhalloween #iykyk #CalanGaeafHapus
Which translates as: Happy Halloween from our house to yours (via Their House)
“Calan Gaeaf Hapus” is a Welsh phrase for “Happy Halloween,” but its literal translation is closer to “Happy Winter’s Eve”.
Anna Lundberg meanwhile posted an image with the message: ‘Happy Halloween from TV’s G&D T’
David rocked Michael’s distinctive orange check shirt and a questionable wig, while Michael went all in on David’s hairband, hoodie and wellies combo!
The images understandably gained a lot of love from fans of both couples.
Here are a selection of the responses…
THERE WAS EVEN A FAN ART VERSION OF THE HALLOWEEN IMAGES!
They do say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.