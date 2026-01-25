Hilarious Rhys Ifans clip resurfaces

Rhys Ifans is best known for his roles in Notting Hill, Harry Potter and Twin Town, but thanks to a resurfaced clip he’s now getting attention for his hilarious bits on S4C.

The clip, which features Ifans and Meirion Davies performing a Welsh-language version of George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord, has been making the rounds on social media over the weekend.

Dafydd Elis-Thomas, the late Plaid Cymru MP, also makes a cameo in the role of the Dalai Lama.

Posted to Instagram by blerwytirhwng, an account dedicated to forgotten Welsh music and archival footage, the surreal song Arglwydd Mawr has gained over a thousand likes.

Arglwydd Mawr’s lyrics are not a direct translation of George Harrison’s folk-rock classic, instead combining English and Welsh for a comedic parody.

With lines such as ‘Mae wedi bod yn tragic. Ond mae hyn yn chyffing magic,’ it’s no surprise the song has stuck in the heads of first-time viewers and nostalgic fans alike.

BBC Radio Wales presenter and Y Llais judge Bronwen Lewis commented: “‘Ma wedi bod yn TRAGECK!’ *New stim unlocked*”.

The clip, which blerwytirhwng credited to the Ffarout YouTube channel, is originally from Pobl y Chyff, a comedy programme first broadcast in 1994 on S4C.

The show featured Ifans and Davies as Y Ddau Ffranc (The Two Franks), characters created for the Eisteddfod companion show Swig in the late 1980s.

The Franks performed live in front of a studio audience alongside Welsh celebrities and comedians, as well as appearing in pre-filmed segments from around Wales.

In the episode featuring Arglwydd Mawr, the Franks believe Dafydd Elis-Thomas has passed away… only for him to turn up in their fridge. The secret police shrank him as they “hate seeing Welshmen succeed”. Chyffin ‘el, Dafydd El.

The gang, including Prince Charles and Cleo Rocos as Bronwen, manage to get Dafydd back to normal size, at which point they break into a celebratory song as the world is returned to colour.

Rhys Ifans, born in Haverfordwest and growing up in Ruthin, got his start on S4C after leaving school and also presented the quiz show Stwnsh in 1990.

Meirion Davies later became S4C’s Head of Content, commissioning shows including Rownd a Rownd, Gogs, and Sali Mali. He left the position in 2012.

Although niche, Pobl y Chyff clips often find their way online, with full episodes available to watch on YouTube.