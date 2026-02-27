Hilarious scene from Twin Town re-enacted by Welsh builders – and it’s perfect

It’s one of the most famous scenes in Welsh film history. Just one of the many hilarious moments in the much loved 1997 crime comedy Twin Town.

The moment inept Fatty Lewis (the late great Huw Ceredig) falls off his ladder while working on the rugby club run by unscrupulous builder Bryn Cartwright (superbly played by William Thomas) sees his sons the Lewis Twins (stellar duo Rhys Ifans and Llyr Evans) leave a trail of destruction in their search for compo for their old man, sparked one of the most popular memes and gifs.

It’s the moment Bryn Cartwright leans out of the clubhouse window and sees Fatty Lewis lying prostrate on the ground, prompting him to utter the immortal words: “You f*cking tw*t”.

Now comedy content creators and humorist builders the Welsh Erection Boys have brilliantly reconstructed this infamous scene from the cult comedy – and it’s absolutely perfect.

The video has been up for less than 24 hours and it’s already attracted thousands of likes and shares, while the reaction to the brilliant homage to the 1997 film starring Rhys Ifans has attracted universal praise.

We agree. It’s an absolute belter.

Watch and enjoy (and of course there’s a strong language warning!)

Twin Town; the roof job pic.twitter.com/xPfAQNHey5 — ClassicMovieClips (@clips_classic) January 16, 2023