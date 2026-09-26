Historic 200-year-old chapel put up for auction with £1 guide price

Nation.Cymru staff

A 215-year-old chapel once at the centre of the early nineteenth century Christian revivalist movement is listed for sale at auction for £1.

Grade II listed Ebenezer Chapel built in 1811 on Ebenezer Street, Aberdare, when rebuilt in 1859, could accommodate some 9,00 worshippers at the height of its popularity.

Now the closed chapel, which saw its last worshippers in 2009, is set for conversion of a different type.

The substantial detached property, where partially renovation work has completed, has previously been lined for conversion to flats

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This large former chapel which also has a domestic-sized single garage is the sought-after location of Trecynon, Aberdare is listed for auction with a guide price of just £1.

“The property has previously had planning for conversion to five flats. That permission has now lapsed but could also suit other types of residential or commercial or community use, subject to obtaining planning permission.

“The grade II listed chapel has two storeys of accommodation and sits in a sizable but now overgrown plot with potential access from the front and rear of the site.

“The site measures approximately 0.23 acres and sits among well-established residential housing. There is a forecourt and land to side and rear with a former graveyard and a detached garage to rear.

“The town centre is approximately half a mile away and a short three-minute walk from Aberdare Park with its wide range of shops, amenities and transport links including train station and there are a good range of local amenities.

“We understand the property was last used as a place of worship circa 2009 and the building may also suit alternative uses such as community use day nursery or training centre etc subject to necessary planning consent.”

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this and some 100-plus other varied lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 6 and ends from 2pm on Thursday, October 8.

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