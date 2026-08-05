Historic castle featured in hit ITV series to host a new show this autumn

Amelia Jones

The historic Welsh castle that hosted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is set to host a new show this September.

On Saturday 12 September, Gwrych Castle in Conwy will transform part of its historic interior into a candlelit comedy venue for a one-night-only event presented by HeritageXplore and Harry Jenkins.

Gwrych Castle is a Grade I listed country house near Abergele in Conwy County Borough, Wales. On an ancient site, the current building was created by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh and his descendants over much of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Better known to millions as the filming location for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! during the Covid-19 pandemic, the castle will provide a unique backdrop for an evening of laughs.

Headlining the event is Brennan Reece, whose television appearances include Live at the Apollo. He will be joined by Rachel Baker, a finalist in the 2025 Funny Women Awards who has quickly established herself as one of the UK’s rising comedy stars.

Completing the line-up is Matt Richardson, familiar to television audiences from Live at the Apollo, The Xtra Factor and Dancing on Ice, while comedian Harry Jenkins will host the evening.

Organisers promise around 90 minutes of stand-up, with the castle’s atmospheric surroundings creating a comedy experience unlike a traditional club venue.

Rather than a purpose-built theatre, audiences will be seated inside one of the castle’s historic rooms, creating an up-close setting where every punchline is just a few feet away.

There will be two performances on the night, at 7pm and 9.15pm, with limited capacity making each show an intimate experience.

A bar will be open throughout the evening, while free parking will be available on site for visitors.

You can find tickets to the event here.

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