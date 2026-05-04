Historic chapel to go to auction with eye-catching low price

A former South Wales valleys church dating back almost 160 years has gone up for sale at auction.

The Calvinist Methodist Bethel Chapel, on Ruperra Street, in New Tredegar, Gwent, dates from 1860 comes complete with pews and fabulously intricate and colourful gallery balustrades and is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of just £7,000.

Sean Roper of Paul Fosh Auctions said: “The former church is crammed with a host of original features. In fact the church looks very much as it must have done when the last member of the congregation and the minister left the fabulous building for the last time.

“The historic church is situated in the heart of the village of New Tredegar which exudes decades of history. The commanding property has an awesome backdrop of rolling hills and is close to local shops and amenities.

“This delightful church has many features that would complement any future use, such as the pulpit gallery balcony and the rows and rows of polished wood compartmentalised pews.

“The auction sale offers someone with vision an ideal opportunity to perhaps convert to a residential home or community use, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

The village of New Tredegar is well situated close to great road links for Bargoed, Blackwood and to the north the Heads of the Valleys A465 and the Parc Bryn Bach with its 340 acres of parkland.

The church, which is to be sold with vacant possession. The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this property and some 100 other varied lots will be on offer for sale online, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 19 and ends from 2 pm on Thursday, May 21.

To find out more and to bid to click HERE