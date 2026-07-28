Historic cinema venue reopens following transformation into new bistro

Amelia Jones

A century-old building that once served as a cinema has been given a new lease of life as it is transformed into a brand-new destination for food, fitness and entertainment.

The historic Swansea site has been taken over by local businessman Andrew D’Auria, who has already opened a restaurant under the name of Theatre Bistro and is planning to create a major fitness facility alongside it.

The former Landore Cinema on Neath Road, opened in November 1913 with 570 seats. It was originally owned by Merthyr Co. Ltd, before Swansea Cinemas Ltd became its proprietor in 1939. By 1945, the cinema had closed.

Boss Brewing eventually moved into the building, establishing a brewery that became a familiar name among locals and football supporters. Its on-site taproom proved particularly popular on Swansea City matchdays.

The business entered administration in October 2023, leaving the future of the site uncertain.

Now, D’Auria is determined to make the most of the site’s unusual history and location.

He said: “I love old architecture and so we want to keep it as original as possible.”

He said he was drawn to the property when it became available because it effectively consists of two separate buildings, including the original cinema.

The bistro is intended to become a destination throughout the day, rather than simply somewhere for customers to stop for a quick meal.

Breakfast and brunch will be served during the day, while the venue will also offer evening meals and operate as a bar.

As well as the new restaurant, D’Auria is planning to create a state-of-the-art triathlon and Hyrox gym, with the ambition of establishing one of Wales’ leading centres for recovery and rehabilitation.

The facility is expected to open at the end of next year.

He wants the venue to become a place where people from the surrounding area can meet, socialise and enjoy an evening out.

He said: “The local community is gone and I want to try and bring that back.”

The plans include themed nights, live bands and occasional DJs, with the hope of bringing back a style of evening entertainment that Mr D’Auria remembers from his younger years.

He said: “What I haven’t seen for a long time is, since when I was a kid, 18 or 19, you could go to a place where there would be dinner and a dance at the end of the night.

“There’s nowhere like that anymore. I’ve said that will eventually come back and I want to be one of the pioneers to bring it back.”

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