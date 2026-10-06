Historic festival returns this autumn to mark 187 years since Chartist Rising

Amelia Jones

A packed festival in a Welsh city will take place this autumn as a major celebration of political history and working-class activism.

Newport Rising Festival 2026 will run from 28 October to 7 November, marking 187 years since the Chartist Rising and highlighting the continuing legacy of those who campaigned for democracy, political representation and a greater voice for ordinary people.

The festival will bring together a series of events exploring the history of the Chartist movement and its relevance today.

The Chartist Rising was the last large-scale armed rising in Wales, where their demands included democracy and the right to vote with a secret ballot.

In the aftermath 200 or more Chartists were arrested for being involved and twenty-one were charged with high treason.

All three main leaders of the rising, John Frost, Zephaniah Williams, and William Jones, were found guilty on the charge of high treason and were sentenced at the Shire Hall in Monmouth to be hanged, drawn and quartered. They were to be the last people to be sentenced to this punishment in England and Wales.

This year’s Chartist Legacy Lecture will welcome Nick Lowles, chief executive of HOPE not hate, as part of the programme. The lecture will sit alongside a number of other events examining political change, social justice and the legacy of radical movements.

The programme will also include a Chartist Cave Walk, the Chartist Convention and a Radical Book Fair, while performances from Epic Theatre will provide a cultural element to the festival.

One of the key highlights will once again be the traditional torchlit march through Newport. The march will be followed by post-march celebrations at the Corn Exchange and Newport Rising Hub, bringing participants together for an evening of entertainment and reflection.

Organisers say there is more still to be announced, with the full festival programme expected to be revealed soon.

Tickets for most events are already on sale, while torches for the march are also available. A limited number of early bird torches remain.

The march itself is free to attend, with organisers encouraging people to purchase a torch if they can, as proceeds help support the festival and efforts to keep the Chartist story alive.

With its mix of history, culture, debate and community events, this year’s festival will offer an opportunity to reflect on the struggles that helped shape modern democracy and Newport’s important place within Welsh history.

You can purchase tickets here.

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